Trump Celebrates Samuel Alito’s Disturbing Loyalty
Donald Trump is proud of the Supreme Court justice with the upside-down flag.
Donald Trump is praising Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s “courage” for refusing to recuse himself from 2020 election-related cases, as he blames the upside-down flag outside his home on his wife devolving into a fascist mega-Karen in a fight with the neighbors.
Posting to his social media site, Trump showered adulation on Alito: “Congratulations to United States Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito for showing the INTELLIGENCE, COURAGE, and “GUTS” to refuse stepping aside from making a decision on anything January 6th related,” Trump wrote on Truth Social with inexplicable punctuation choices. “All U.S. Judges, Justices, and Leaders should have such GRIT - Our Country would be far more advanced than its current status as A BADLY FAILING NATION, headed by the Worst President in American History, Crooked Joe Biden!”
Alito’s “GUTS” were well-obscured in the letter he sent to Senators Dick Durbin and Sheldon Whitehouse on Wednesday, where he argued he was faultless because he’s powerless to stop his wife from engaging in conspiracy-addled nonsense.
“As soon as I saw it, I asked my wife to take it down. But for several days, she refused,” wrote the yellow-bellied judge. Alito further strained the definition of courage by explaining that the appearance of flags associated with anti-government extremists is simply because “my wife is fond of flying flags.”
Alito positioned the extremist flag and inverted U.S. flag—both incredibly niche for the average flag lover but intensely prominent among the far-right—as part of a rotating selection of flags his flag-addicted wife loves, including “college flags, flags supporting sports teams, state and local flags, flags of nations from which the ancestors of family members came, flags of places we have visited, seasonal flags, and religious flags.”
“I was not familiar with the ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flag when my wife flew it,” Alito claimed, saying his wife “may have mentioned that it dates back to the American Revolution, and I assumed she was flying it to express a religious and patriotic message.” This coming from a man who is evidently neither capable of reeling in his untethered wife nor doing a basic Google search while still being allowed to make monumental decisions about our civil rights.