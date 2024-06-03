Rivals Take Turns Roasting Absent Lauren Boebert in Debate
The Colorado representative was missing from a key debate as questions about Beetlejuice have been hounding her on the campaign trail.
Representative Lauren Boebert’s reelection campaign hit some more snags over the weekend when she missed a debate with the other Republican candidates running to represent Colorado’s 4th district on Saturday.
The debate, hosted by the Republican Women of Weld and the Lincoln Club of Colorado, quickly became a chance for Boebert’s rivals to criticize the absent congresswoman.
State Representative Mike Lynch called out Boebert’s poor legislative record, noting that he had passed bills before.
“One, I’ve actually passed legislation,” Lynch said. “This race and this time is important enough that we need people who know how to get stuff done ... I would never abandon my district.”
Richard Holtorf, another Colorado state representative, said Boebert wasn’t working in Coloradans’ best interests when she voted against a water project for the state.
“How do you do that if you represent this state? You can’t,” Holtorf said. “She doesn’t know eastern Colorado and she was the wrong fit for this congressional district.”
Former state Senator Jerry Sonnenberg didn’t mention Boebert by name, but seemed to call out her attention-seeking behavior.
“Integrity and character in my neck of the woods is vital,” Sonnenberg said. “If you’re looking for someone that wants to be on TV, I’m not it. If you want somebody that’s a work horse, and not a show horse, that’s me.”
While Boebert had declined the debate invitation weeks ago, she did take part in a televised Republican primary debate on Friday, which quickly went south for her once the moderator, 9News Denver’s Kyle Clark, brought up her infamous Beetlejuice theater date, where she sang along, recorded the show, and groped her date (who was also groping her). She denied vaping, only for Clark to later uncover footage of her vaping.
“I’m apologizing for you, Kyle Clark, getting footage and releasing that — people seeing this in a very private moment,” Boebert said.
“I certainly have owned up to my night out in Denver, and I’ve gone on that public apology tour, and I’m grateful for the mercy and grace that have been shown, but I’m not going to continue to live life in shame and continue to be beat up by this,” Boebert said later during the debate.
She also faced questions about her legislative record, including bragging about securing funding in legislation she actually opposed.
Boebert is running in Colorado’s 4th district to have a better chance of winning reelection after a very narrow win in 2022, but she keeps running into trouble. She’s polling behind one of her Democratic challengers in what is supposed to be a safe conservative district, and has struggled to win support. She already had one poor debate to kick things off, and while she has Trump’s endorsement, it doesn’t seem to have helped her, even after she showed up at his hush-money trial.