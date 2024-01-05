New York Attorney General Is Hitting Trump Where It Hurts: A Real Estate Ban

Despite the fact that anti-trans legislation does nothing for a populace other than restrict the rights of an already marginalized group of people, Florida’s government has been on a tirade to choke and chip away at every iota of aid and comfort available to the trans community—which, by the way, constitutes just five percent of all young people in America and collectively less than two percent of the U.S. population over the age of 30, according to data by the Pew Research Center.

In November, Florida Representative Ryan Chamberlin proposed a bill that would abolish LGBTQ nonprofits, prohibiting the distribution of state funds to any contractor or organization that considers an individual’s gender identity or sexual orientation. It is currently in committee.

And in 2022, the state angered educators across the nation by enacting a restrictive “Don’t Say Gay” law, which made it illegal for elementary school and later high school teachers in Florida public schools to mention sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom.