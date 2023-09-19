The Lauren Boebert Date Story Just Got Super Weird

Boebert and a date were kicked out of the Buell Theatre in Denver during a Sunday evening performance of Beetlejuice after their behavior sparked three complaints from other attendees. An incident report said the pair were vaping, singing along, recording the show, and generally “causing a disturbance.” This was backed up by security video, which also showed the couple getting handsy in their seats.

Boebert’s comment about checking party affiliation seems to imply that she had not known the man for very long—and TMZ inferred that the night in question was Boebert’s first date with him. The man has been identified as Aspen, Colorado, bar owner Quinn Gallagher. Gallagher is believed to be a Democrat, and the bar he co-owns has hosted multiple LGBTQ-friendly events, including a drag show. Boebert, meanwhile, has repeatedly pushed the false and dangerous Republican conspiracy theory that drag queens are grooming children.

If all of this is true, then we have some questions.