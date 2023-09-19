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The Lauren Boebert Date Story Just Got Super Weird

Here are five legit questions we still have about that “Beetlejuice” date.

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Representative Lauren Boebert says she’s “back to work” after the nightmare date seen around the country. But her latest comments have raised more questions than they answered.

“All future date nights have been canceled, and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date,” Boebert jokingly told TMZ on Monday.

Boebert and a date were kicked out of the Buell Theatre in Denver during a Sunday evening performance of Beetlejuice after their behavior sparked three complaints from other attendees. An incident report said the pair were vaping, singing along, recording the show, and generally “causing a disturbance.” This was backed up by security video, which also showed the couple getting handsy in their seats.

Boebert’s comment about checking party affiliation seems to imply that she had not known the man for very long—and TMZ inferred that the night in question was Boebert’s first date with him. The man has been identified as Aspen, Colorado, bar owner Quinn Gallagher. Gallagher is believed to be a Democrat, and the bar he co-owns has hosted multiple LGBTQ-friendly events, including a drag show. Boebert, meanwhile, has repeatedly pushed the false and dangerous Republican conspiracy theory that drag queens are grooming children.

If all of this is true, then we have some questions.

  1. This was their first date? They seemed very comfortable with each other.
  2. Does Boebert vape near (and then tell off) pregnant women on all of her first dates?
  3. How did their politics not come up beforehand?
  4. If Gallagher’s a Democrat, why would he go on a date with Boebert?
  5. And why would she go on a date with him?
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Giuliani Is Getting Sued Again, Baby (and You’ll Never Guess by Who)

Rudy Giuliani’s legal troubles just keep piling up.

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Rudy Giuliani has been sued by his former lawyer for failing to pay nearly $1.6 million in legal fees.

Giuliani faces an increasing number of legal battles, mostly related to trying to keep Donald Trump in the White House, but a dwindling amount of financial resources. Things took a turn for the worse on Monday when Giuliani’s former lawyer Robert Costello sued for unpaid fees.

Costello worked as Giuliani’s lawyer from November 2019 until July of this year. He and his law firm said in the suit that Giuliani has paid just $214,000 of his enormous tab. The last payment was in September, shortly after Trump hosted a $100,000-per-plate fundraiser for Giuliani, the AP reported. Costello and his firm are seeking a full repayment from Giuliani, including for costs incurred trying to get him to settle his debt.

Giuliani denied that he owed his former lawyer that much money. “I can’t express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done,” he said in a statement Monday. “It’s a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and all I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees.”

The man once affectionately known as “America’s mayor” is scrambling to find cash for all his legal fees, and even listed his Manhattan apartment for sale in July. In August, after he was indicted in Georgia, Giuliani asked his social media followers to donate to his defense fund. He has also started representing himself in some cases to save on legal fees.

He also flew to Mar-a-Lago to beg Trump to pay him for working as Trump’s personal attorney. That didn’t work, but Trump did agree to host a fundraiser dinner for Giuliani. Entry cost $100,000 a plate, but Giuliani paid Costello just $10,000 in September. Giuliani’s son Andrew said Trump has agreed to host a second such event later this year.

But the bills keep piling up. In addition to defending himself against charges of felony racketeering in Georgia, Giuliani was ordered to pay more than $130,000 to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. The two women served as 2020 election workers in Georgia, and Giuliani falsely accused them for months of fraud.

Giuliani’s third ex-wife says he owes her more than $260,000 for her country club memberships, condominium fees, and health care as part of their divorce settlement. Giuliani narrowly avoided jail time over that lawsuit in December.

And one of Giuliani’s former associates sued him in May, accusing him of promising to pay her a $1 million annual salary but instead raping and sexually abusing her over the course of two years.

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How Trump Found a Very Trumpy Way to Sully Classified Docs

We now know what Donald Trump did with many of the classified documents related to international matters.

Donald Trump
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We now have even more details about how little Donald Trump cares about classified documents. His former executive assistant allegedly told federal investigators that Trump used classified documents as scrap paper.

Molly Michael, who worked as Trump’s assistant from 2018 until 2022, told special counsel Jack Smith’s team that Trump would write to-do lists for her on the backs of documents that had visible classification markings, ABC reported Monday, citing anonymous sources. The classified documents were originally used to brief Trump about phone calls with foreign leaders and other international matters.

The documents that Trump used as scrap paper were at Mar-a-Lago when the FBI raided the resort in August 2022, but agents did not find them. Instead, Michael found them the following day when she went to her office to clean up. She gave the documents to the FBI that day, ABC wrote.

Michael resigned due to how Trump handled the pre-raid requests to return the classified documents kept at Mar-a-Lago. The sources also told ABC that when Trump heard the FBI wanted to interview Michael, he told her, “You don’t know anything about the boxes.”

These new allegations about how Trump treated classified documents should come as no surprise. Trump was indicted in Florida for hoarding classified materials at Mar-a-Lago, and charged with keeping national defense secrets, making false statements, and conspiracy to obstruct justice, among other things.

The indictment reveals that Trump hid boxes of classified documents everywhere throughout Mar-a-Lago, including in the ballroom, a bathroom and shower, and his bedroom.

While he was in office, Trump reportedly tried to dispose of classified documents in the toilet. In her 2022 book Confidence Man, reporter Maggie Haberman wrote that Trump would tear documents up and flush them down the toilet, in violation of presidential records law. Trump has denied doing so.

Former Trump ally and White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman alleged in her 2018 memoir that Trump got rid of a sensitive document by eating it. (Trump denied this, and the validity of Manigault Newman’s book has been called into question, given her track record of bending the truth while at the White House.)

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Frozen: DeSantis’s Biggest Donor Ices Him Out Over Disney Idiocy

Ron DeSantis has failed to secure the support of his biggest billionaire donor thanks to his feud with Disney.

Ron DeSantis looks worried
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A Republican billionaire megadonor who used to be one of Ron DeSantis’s biggest financial backers has yet to say whether he will donate to the Florida governor during the presidential primary.

Hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin told CNBC, in an interview that will air Monday night, that he is disappointed with all of the Republican candidates and has not decided which one he will back. Griffin highlighted DeSantis in particular.

“I don’t know his strategy,” Griffin said. “It’s not clear to me what voter base he is intending to appeal to.”

Griffin was DeSantis’s biggest donor during the 2022 election, giving $5 million to his gubernatorial reelection campaign. Griffin also repeatedly said he would “love” to see DeSantis run for president in 2024.

But now he’s suddenly changed his mind.

One of Griffin’s biggest issues is DeSantis’s battle with Disney. “The ongoing battle with Disney, I think, is pointless,” Griffin said. “It doesn’t reflect well on the ethos of Florida.”

DeSantis has been locked in a bizarre and increasingly ridiculous battle with Disney for more than a year. When the company’s then chairman condemned DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law last year, DeSantis retaliated by stripping the park of its autonomous governing powers and installing a leadership board of his own allies.

Disney sued DeSantis in April, alleging that he weaponized the government against the company’s free speech rights—and the lawsuit cites extensively from DeSantis’s own memoir. The two parties continue to engage in weird legal tit for tats.

Griffin also told CNBC that he would rather both Republicans and Democrats have younger candidates to put forward. If that were the case, “we’d have a debate around ideas and principles and policies to make this a great nation,” he said. “We’re not having that dialogue right now.”

Griffin was the third-biggest individual political donor in the country in 2022, having given a total of $71,050,000 to exclusively conservative causes, according to OpenSecrets. The 2022 elections were the most expensive midterms ever, as billionaires such as Griffin rushed to exert influence over the outcomes.

Griffin actually was one of Barack Obama’s biggest fundraisers when he first ran for election in 2008. But by 2012, Griffin had flipped, transferring his vote and his money to then–Republican nominee Mitt Romney. He alleged the Obama administration had “embraced class warfare as being politically expedient” and argued that wealthy people had “insufficient influence” in politics.

“Those who have enjoyed the benefits of our system more than ever now owe a duty to protect the system that has created the greatest nation on this planet,” Griffin told the Chicago Tribune in 2012.

This article has been updated.

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Republicans Are Losing Their Mind Over the Senate’s New Dress Code

Republicans are so pissed that Senator John Fetterman can keep wearing his shorts and hoodies. Meanwhile, the government hurtles toward shutdown.

Senator John Fetterman wears shorts and talks to an aide who is wearing a suit and tie. They are walking through the Senate subway.
Senator John Fetterman (left) with an aide
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Senator John Fetterman (left) with an aide

This weekend, Senator Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate will no longer enforce a formal dress code—and Republicans have been losing their mind ever since.

In particular, Republicans are mad that Senator John Fetterman’s casual fashion sense is officially acceptable. The Pennsylvania senator has become known for forgoing the suit and tie worn by his colleagues and wearing shorts and sweatshirts instead.

On Sunday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to lambaste the change in the Senate’s dress code as a “disgraceful” attempt to “appease Fetterman.”

“Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions,” Greene wrote. “Stop lowering the bar!”

In response, Fetterman reminded everyone that it was actually Greene who’d lowered the bar.

“Thankfully, the nation’s lower chamber lives by a higher code of conduct: displaying ding-a-ling-pics in a public hearing,” he wrote in a post on X, referring to MTG’s decision to hold up poster-size prints of Hunter Biden’s nude photos during a House Oversight Committee hearing this summer.

But Greene isn’t the only Republican making a stink.

On Monday morning, former Trump political adviser Stephen Miller took a break from his new career of filing lawsuits against Pop-Tarts and M&Ms to also criticize the new dress code.

Fox News has similarly been quick to pick up the supposed controversy. In an interview on Fox Business on Sunday, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin was asked about the change in Senate dress code and called Fetterman’s outfits “completely disrespectful.”

“There’s a side of me that’s super excited about it because I hate wearing a tie, and I’d rather be in blue jeans and a pair of boots and a white T-shirt,” Mullin admitted in surprising detail. “But the fact is, that you do dress for the job. And we need to be respectful of the position we hold,” he added.

When asked if the change in dress code was Schumer’s attempt to appease Fetterman, Mullin replied, “Of course it is. Hundred percent.”

Last week, Representative Matt Gaetz also freaked out about Fetterman’s clothes. In an interview with Steve Bannon, Gaetz remarked, “That is the best-dressed we have ever seen John Fetterman.”

“His shirt had both buttons, and the entire pant was not elastic. There were elastic features, but it was not exclusively elastic,” Gaetz said.

Fetterman had this to say to Gaetz: “Instead of crying about how I dress, how about you get your shit together and do your job, bud?”

As the government hurtles toward another shutdown, it’s good to know that Republicans have more interest in fashion commentary than governing.

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