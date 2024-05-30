Lauren Boebert’s Election Prospects Suddenly Look Extra Grim
Could this finally be the end of Lauren Boebert?
Representative Lauren Boebert’s chances of being reelected are not looking good, according to a poll commissioned by one of her Democratic opponents, Ike McCorkle.
Boebert chose not to run in Colorado’s 3rd congressional district, the seat she currently occupies, to get more favorable odds in a more conservative district after a very narrow win in 2022. The district she chose, Colorado’s 4th, is supposed to be the most reliably Republican one in the state and was recently vacated by the retiring Ken Buck.
But McCorkle, one of three Democrats vying for the seat and a former Marine, leads Boebert 41 percent to 27 percent in the poll, with 33 percent undecided. In contrast, Donald Trump leads Joe Biden 45 to 35 percent in the 4th district, with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. getting 6 percent and 14 percent undecided.
It hasn’t been a great term in office for Boebert since being barely reelected. She missed crucial votes, feuded with fellow far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, was called out by President Biden for celebrating a bill she opposed, and then there’s her inappropriate behavior at a theatrical performance of Beetlejuice, captured on video. Her reelection campaign hasn’t gone well, either, as she bombed in a debate with other candidates and is struggling to win over her district’s Republican voters. She’s lost support from her existing supporters, including volunteers. Everywhere she goes, the Beetlejuice heckling follows.
She’s been trying to demonstrate her Trump bona fides, showing up to support him at his hush-money trial, but if polling is accurate, it doesn’t appear to be helping her chances to stay in office. Not only does she have to win over Republicans and escape the June 25 primary, but it appears that even Democrats have a shot at defeating her.