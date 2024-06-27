Watch: Hypocrite MTG Accidentally Admits She’s Unfit for Office

Greene: A person who abuses her position in government to meddle in democratic elections should be nowhere near public office. pic.twitter.com/25LmsmkRqr — Acyn (@Acyn) June 26, 2024

According to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the House January 6 committee, Greene had asked the Trump administration for a pardon after the Capitol insurrection. What did she think she needed a pardon for, if not for attempting to meddle in the 2020 presidential election?



Plus, there are the charges that Trump faces for election interference in Georgia, as well as for January 6 in Washington, D.C. By Greene’s logic, that means Trump should be kept far away from the White House. And there’s the myriad of Trump allies who are charged for election interference in places including Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania. Does Greene think that all of those officials should be barred from public office?