Steve Bannon Reveals Real Reason MAGA Is Freaking Out at CNN

Steve Bannon says if CNN doesn't apologize today to Trump's spokesperson after she tried to use her time on the network to attack Jake Tapper, Trump should cancel the debate. pic.twitter.com/3DVEkCi8wV — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 24, 2024

Trump and his allies have already made plenty of excuses to try and either weasel out of the two scheduled debates with Biden, or make excuses for his possible poor showing. The former president and convicted felon has tried to push a third debate on his own to give himself an out when it wouldn’t be accepted by the Biden campaign.



Trump’s friend Sean Hannity has floated that Trump shouldn’t take part in any debates until he formally secures the Republican nomination. Trump himself has pushed the idea that Biden will be drugged up to perform well during the debates multiple times, with Hannity and Rep. Ronny Jackson echoing this conspiracy theory. Now Bannon is insinuating that CNN won’t be fair to Trump because they have criticized him in the past, and is giving Trump an out, even though Biden and Trump both agreed to the terms of the debate last month.

