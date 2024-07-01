Lindsey Graham Vows Retribution, Backs Trump’s Ominous Revenge Plan
The South Carolina senator has taken up Donald Trump’s call to persecute political enemies.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is promising retribution against President Joe Biden should Donald Trump be reelected in November.
During an interview Sunday with CNN’s Dana Bash, who moderated the presidential debate last week, the South Carolina Republican warned that Biden would get what was coming to him—and it would be all his fault.
“The Democrats keep calling President Trump a felon. Well, be careful what you wish for. I expect there will be an investigation of Biden’s criminality at the border,” said Graham. “This country is going to have a reset here and using Biden’s standard of glorifying political prosecutions, a Pandora’s box has been opened. Whether he steps down or not, accountability is coming to him.”
Trump was found guilty in May of 34 felony counts by a Manhattan jury, in a trial that Trump and his allies have insisted was rigged for him to lose. Now, Trump’s allies want the same for Biden.
“Sir, you just warned of retribution,” Bash replied.
“Yeah. I warned that the Pandora’s box opened by the Democrats is going to be applied here,” Graham said.
He argued that Republicans deserved their own version of the House’s January 6 Committee, which investigated crimes that occurred during the insurrection at the Capitol three years ago. Now, Graham is seeking “a committee looking at border policies that have led to the rape and murder of lots of Americans.”
Graham also snidely complimented Bash on her laissez-faire handling of the presidential debate, during which Trump got to say basically whatever lie he wanted. CNN did fact-check his statements, but not until after the debate had actually ended. As a result, Republicans have been quick to gush over CNN and how much they loved the debate, despite attacking the hosts and network in the weeks leading up to it.
“You all did a good job. You let him talk. You’re not fact-checkers. You let him talk,” said Graham.