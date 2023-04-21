Republican Senate Candidate Suggests Reparations for White People

“White people died to free Black people. That’s never happened in human history before, but it happened here in America. That’s not talked about in schools very much, is it?” Moreno posed, as if the conservative movement hasn’t already gone full throttle in whitewashing American history and pitching white Americans as saviors.

“They make it sound like America is a racist, broken country. You name a country that did that: that freed slaves, died to do that. You know, they talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people?”

Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno proposes reparations for white people: "You know, they talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people?" pic.twitter.com/50wsfmWYdV — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 21, 2023

“That’s right!” an audience member said toward the end of Moreno’s remarks, which were completely unconcerned with facts or history.