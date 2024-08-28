Idiot Trump Thinks He Can Win California With a Little Help From Jesus
Donald Trump wishes Jesus Christ were an election official.
California has not voted Republican in a presidential election since 1988, but Donald Trump believes in a (higher) power that could change that.
During an hour-long interview with Dr. Phil released Tuesday, in which the Republican presidential nominee rehashed his favorite talking points, including denigrating Vice President Kamala Harris as a Marxist, Trump seemingly set the stage to challenge California on voter fraud allegations. He claimed that he could win the Golden State if “Jesus came down” and counted the “honest” votes.
“It shouldn’t be allowed. It’s a whole different mindset,” Trump said, referring to mail-in ballots. “Republicans like to go in there Tuesday and vote. And that’s been for, you know, a long time, many years, decades, decades. It’s a custom almost. It’s a family custom. It’s a beautiful thing.”
But, according to Trump, Democrats “play a different game.”
“You have ballot harvesting, but you also have people getting ballots. In California, you have people getting seven ballots. Democrats,” he said, arguing that he “automatically” lost California because he was a Republican.
“I guarantee if Jesus came down and was the vote counter I would win California, OK?” said Trump. “In other words, if we had an honest vote counter—a really honest vote counter—I’d do great with the Hispanics. Great. At a level that no Republican’s ever done. But if we had an honest vote counter I would win California.”
“I go around California, they have Trump signs all over the place,” he continued. “It’s a very dishonest—everything is mail-in.”