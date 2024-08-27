MAGA Enters Meltdown Mode With New Conspiracy on Tim Walz’s Dog
The far right is so desperate to attack the Democratic vice presidential nominee they’re just making things up.
Donald Trump’s fans are trying to push the lamest conspiracy yet on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz: They’re now accusing him of faking his dog Scout’s identity.
Right-wing columnist Dustin Grage fueled the controversy with a post on X Monday morning screenshotting two 2022 posts from Walz where he mentions Scout, claiming that Walz referred to two different dogs as Scout.
Several MAGA figures immediately jumped on the manufactured controversy. Podcast Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., accused Walz of lying.
Senator Eric Schmitt tried to turn Democrats’ “weird” attack line on Republicans against Walz.
But, Grage was soon corrected by X’s Community Notes, which pointed out that the other dog was playing with Scout, and cited the obvious conclusion that “it’s normal to encounter and interact with dogs besides your own at the dog park.” Others on X were quick to mock the lame right-wing attack.
Ever since Walz was named as Kamala Harris’s running mate, the right has struggled to come up with any effective attacks against the Minnesota governor, whether melting down over his son at the Democratic National Convention, calling him “Tampon Tim,” or even attacking his military record. In many cases, right-wing figures have come after Walz only to have their own embarrassments thrown back at them, as was the case with Kristi Noem and the pet dog she shot and killed. As the election nears, they’re simply getting more and more desperate.