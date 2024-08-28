Fox News’s Jesse Watters Doubles Down on Gross Harris Comments
Just hours after he was forced to apologize on air for horrific comments he made about Kamala Harris, Jesse Watters did it again.
Fox News’s Jesse Watters still has some more chauvinistic insults in the tank for Vice President Kamala Harris.
During a monologue on his show Tuesday night, Watters questioned if voters were willing to “gamble our country away on a frightened woman,” referring to none other than the storied former prosecutor.
“Democrats haven’t decided what Kamala Harris believes in,” Watters said. “They haven’t decided. Is she a Joe Biden Democrat or a Trump Republican? Is she Joe Biden’s vice president or just a former prosecutor? Is she the border czar or not?”
“Kamala Harris pretends to be somebody she’s not and doesn’t know what she wants to do until her campaign tells her,” Watters continued. “When world leaders stood across the poker table from Kamala Harris, they smell fear. They know her tells.”
“Are you gonna gamble our country away on a frightened woman too insecure to tell us who she is?” he probed.
On Monday, Watters disturbed even his fellow The Five co-hosts with his gross remarks. They called him out on-air for saying that Harris would “get paralyzed in the situation room while the generals have their way with her.”
The lurid language ushered an immediate reprimand from Jeanine Pirro and Dana Perino, with Pirro telling the Fox staple to “take it back.” But instead of listening, Watters opted to double down, insisting (with a smirk) during Tuesday afternoon’s episode of The Five that he didn’t mean anything sexual by it.