Is Elon Musk Weaponizing X to Help Trump Win?

One video, which altered footage of Harris and President Joe Biden on Friday during a historic prisoner swap with Russia, falsely depicted the Democratic presidential nominee as fumbling over her words and repeating the same phrases. Trump then shared the phony video on his account on his own social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday with a caption claiming that Harris is “really DUMB” and “unable to speak properly without a teleprompter.”

“She has an extremely Low IQ, and our Country does not need someone who is unable to put two sentences together,” Trump wrote. “She can’t, and besides, we just got finished with that—His name is Sleepy Joe Biden!”

That clip was then recirculated by an account on X, which copies and pastes Trump’s Truth Social posts verbatim, garnering the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers before X marked the content as manipulated media.