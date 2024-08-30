Watch: Trump Struggles to Keep Track of His Thoughts in Weirdest Rant
Donald Trump is becoming totally incoherent.
Donald Trump was absolutely incomprehensible at his campaign rally in Potterville, Michigan, on Thursday.
While starting off talking about how Kamala Harris “destroyed the city of San Francisco,” Trump’s rant quickly devolved into him ranking which presidents were most “horribly treated.”
Of course, Trump considers himself the most persecuted, with Andrew Jackson following close behind.
“Andrew Jackson they say was the worst of all, that he was treated worse than any other president,” Trump rambled. “And I said ‘do that study again’ because I think there’s nobody close to Trump,” he continued, speaking in the third person. “I even got shot! And who the hell knows where that came from.” Abraham Lincoln, whom he mentioned lower down in his ranking, also famously was shot.
But perhaps Trump’s tangent about the presidents was the most coherent part of his speech in Michigan, which was supposed to be about the economy. He struggled to find what he wanted to say after claiming California was “destroyed.”
“I own a big building there—it’s no—I shouldn’t talk about this—but that’s okay I don’t give a damn because this is what I’m doing. I should say it’s the finest city in the world—sell and get the hell out of there, right? But I can’t do that, I don’t care. I lost billions, billions of dollars.”
And yet Trump’s team says Kamala Harris doesn’t make any sense…