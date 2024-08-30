Watch: Trump Struggles to Keep Track of His Thoughts in Weirdest Rant

Of course, Trump considers himself the most persecuted, with Andrew Jackson following close behind.



“Andrew Jackson they say was the worst of all, that he was treated worse than any other president,” Trump rambled. “And I said ‘do that study again’ because I think there’s nobody close to Trump,” he continued, speaking in the third person. “I even got shot! And who the hell knows where that came from.” Abraham Lincoln, whom he mentioned lower down in his ranking, also famously was shot.



Absolute incoherence, can’t keep track of a thought from one second to the next, bubbling over with whiny rage. Where are the headlines?pic.twitter.com/6OHe4s85zp — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) August 29, 2024

But perhaps Trump’s tangent about the presidents was the most coherent part of his speech in Michigan, which was supposed to be about the economy. He struggled to find what he wanted to say after claiming California was “destroyed.”

