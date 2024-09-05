Trump Campaign Asks Staff to Stop Leaking Already in Desperate Memo
Guess that email warning didn’t work!
Someone on Donald Trump’s campaign has leaked an internal warning to staff to please stop leaking.
In an email to staffers on Wednesday, Trump co-campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles warned employees that talking to the press could cost them their jobs. “You should not be independently speaking or communicating with any members of the press—on or off the record,” the threatening message reads.
“We have done a great job at preventing leaks,” LaCivita wrote (one hour before their warning was leaked). “And that has been because everyone knows what the policy is and what we expect from everyone. Information is power—and the press doesn’t give a damn if you lose your job because you spoke out of school.”
The instruction not to speak to the press and keep information tight for the next two months feels a bit ominous. “There must be a hot story in the works …” wrote Tara Palmeri of Puck News who posted the email on X.
Kamala Harris’s team caught wind of the news and went on to make a jab at the former president’s team. “We’re at the leaks about leaks part of the Trump campaign! We’ve all seen this movie before,” wrote Harris’s rapid response director Ammar Moussa.
Last month, the Trump campaign was rocked after at least three news outlets received leaked confidential material. Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, placed the blame on outside forces in Iran and stated that “any media or news outlet reprinting documents or internal communications are doing the bidding of America’s enemies.”
Meanwhile, other leaked news has revealed that the Trump campaign “no longer thinks New Hampshire is winnable” and is “pulling back” from that important swing state. It looks like there’s nothing to worry about over here …