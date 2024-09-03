Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Loses It After Top Volunteer Exposes Sorry State of Campaign

A damning report reveals some staffers on Donald Trump’s campaign no longer think New Hampshire is winnable.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a campaign event
Emily Elconin/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s gaze is turned toward New Hampshire—but possibly for all the wrong reasons.

A top volunteer with the Trump campaign issued an internal message Sunday notifying fellow Trump volunteers that “the campaign has determined that New Hampshire is no longer a battleground state.” That volunteer, Tom Mountain, is reportedly no longer with the campaign.

But Trump couldn’t let the topic of the Granite State pass without attempting to drag Vice President Kamala Harris into the mud with him. In a post Tuesday on Truth Social, Trump claimed that New Hampshire was “disrespected” by the fact that Harris “never showed up” during its presidential primary, despite the fact that Harris only became the Democratic nominee a little more than a month ago. Harris also intends to visit New Hampshire on Wednesday.

“Comrade Kamala Harris sees there are problems for her campaign in New Hampshire because of the fact that they disrespected it in their primary and never showed up,” Trump wrote. “Additionally, the cost of living in New Hampshire is through the roof, their energy bills are some of highest in the country, and their housing market is the most unaffordable in history.”

Harris has at least a five-point advantage over Trump in New Hampshire, according to a University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll published August 19. Still, despite the losing edge—and the Trump campaign’s own internal kerfuffle over it—Trump insisted that New Hampshire’s concerns were still his own.

“I protected New Hampshire’s First-In-The-Nation Primary and ALWAYS will!” Trump continued. “To my friends in New Hampshire, get out and vote TRUMP. Together, we will make your State and America Strong, Safe, and Prosperous AGAIN!”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Watch: This J.D. Vance Comment Went Too Far for Even Newsmax

In a newly unearthed video, Vance insists that having a “childless elite” ruling class is “dangerous.”

J.D. Vance looks down while on stage during a Donald Trump campaign event
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

J.D. Vance’s casual misogyny seems to be a problem that just won’t go away for the Trump campaign.

The Republican vice presidential pick has ardently defended his position that childless adults should not hold positions of power as they don’t have a “direct stake” in the future of the country, deriding Democratic Party leaders as “childless cat ladies.” But even some of the most extreme far-right networks can’t get behind Vance’s toxic comments.

In a newly unearthed interview with Newsmax in 2021, the Ohio senator continued to double down on his radical take on childless Americans.

“I realized that we’re being ruled by a childless elite,” Vance said. “It’s not just that they don’t have kids. Of course a lot of people don’t have kids for different reasons. It’s that they’re proud of the fact that they don’t have kids, they think it’s bad if they have kids, they think it’s bad for the environment. They’re proud of their abortions. They shout their abortions from the rooftops.

“That is a dangerous place to live as a country,” he added.

But that didn’t sit right with at least one network host.

“J.D., so I’m curious, I take a little bit of a different stance from you and Steve, respectfully,” said Jenn Pellegrino, referring to her co-host Steve Cortes. “There’s about a quarter of the population that chooses not to have kids. Perhaps some of the hardest-working, most career-driven people that you’ll find.

“Are we not painting this group perhaps with a broad brush? Because not everybody is of that mentality, of not doing it for climate change. Some people just choose a little bit differently,” Pellegrino said. “Perhaps society is changing a little bit.”

But Vance wouldn’t be swayed. “Look, you do not have a future as a country unless you have the next generation,” he said. “So much of what’s going on on the left especially is they’ve become obsessed with the idea that having a kid is an old-fashioned thing.

“If you don’t have kids, who’s going to take care of you when you’re old?” he continued. “Who’s going to care for our elderly? Work the jobs that are necessary? If we don’t have children, then the answer is nobody.”

Watch the exchange below:

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Harris Just Gave the Democratic Party a Major Boost

Kamala Harris is investing millions of dollars in downballot races.

Kamala Harris waves while boarding Air Force Two
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Kamala Harris’s campaign will direct $24.5 million of its record-breaking campaign intake to Democrats down the ballot, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Harris’s campaign plans to deliver $10 million each to the House and Senate Democratic campaign arms, and $2.5 million will go to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. The Democratic Governors Association will get $1 million, and another million will go to the Democratic Attorneys General Association. The Harris campaign did not specify which of its fundraising arms would be responsible for doling out the cash. 

In the first month since Harris’s candidacy was announced, her campaign raised a whopping $540 million—now it seems that it wants to spread the love. 

It’s not yet clear whether the newfound enthusiasm for the Democratic presidential ticket will successfully translate into widening support for Democratic candidates running in state legislative and other local races, but Harris’s financial support may help give downballot campaigns a boost in otherwise low-profile contests.

Harris’s support could also be key in keeping Democratic control of the Senate, especially for  states where the races have proven to be the most competitive. Those include Ohio and Montana, which are both considered to be “toss-ups.”

Montana’s Senator Jon Tester has emerged as one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the country, as Donald Trump continues to excel in that state. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown’s race has become the most expensive in the country, with more than $300 million being spent on advertisements.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Democrats Finally Ask Trump the $10 Million Question on Egypt

House Oversight Democrats are pressing Donald Trump on that alleged massive campaign donation from Egypt.

Donald Trump
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

One month after The Washington Post revealed that the Egyptian government may have illegally given Donald Trump $10 million in 2017, Democrats have announced they will be investigating the allegations.

Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, led by ranking member Representative Jamie Raskin, announced in a press release Tuesday that they will be “demanding answers” from the Republican presidential nominee not only over the possible bribe from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, but also over evidence that the Justice Department, led at the time by Attorney General William Barr, covered it up.

“Surely you would agree that the American people deserve to know whether a former president—and a current candidate for president—took an illegal campaign contribution from a brutal foreign dictator,” said the statement, addressing Trump. “Accordingly, we request that you immediately provide the Committee with information and documents necessary to assure the Committee and the American public that you never, directly or indirectly, politically or personally, received any funds from the Egyptian President or Government.”

According to the Post’s report, the DOJ in 2017 was investigating Sisi’s efforts to donate$10 million to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Right before the 2016 election, Trump had announced that he was personally donating $10 million to his campaign, leading some to question where the money came from.

In 2019, federal investigators found that an organization linked to Egyptian intelligence withdrew nearly $10 million in cash just five days before Trump was sworn in as president. If Trump took such a payment, it would be a major violation of federal law. However, the investigation was closed down by Trump’s Justice Department in June 2020, with the supervising prosecutor claiming there was insufficient evidence.

“Every American should be concerned about how this case ended,” one of the Post’s sources said at the time. “The Justice Department is supposed to follow evidence wherever it leads—it does so all the time to determine if a crime occurred or not.”

In their statement, House Democrats noted that Trump met with Sisi in September 2016, before the election, and called him a “fantastic guy”—odd words to describe a dictator. Trump’s praise would only grow after he was elected president, as he would refer to Sisi as his “favorite dictator.”

Trump has seemingly escaped any scrutiny or questions over a serious accusation of bribery from a foreign government since the Post’s report at the beginning of August. Now, as the presidential race enters its final months, the convicted felon won’t want to deal with another allegation of foreign involvement in his campaign, especially since he still complains about being tied to Russia. Now he might be dogged by questions about Egypt until November—possibly with some stronger evidence this time.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

MAGA Melts Down Over Kamala Harris’s Accent for Idiotic Reason

Conservatives now think Kamala Harris’s accent is proof of something nefarious—because of course they do.

Kamala Harris smiles at a campaign rally
CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP/Getty Images

As right-wingers scramble to find a line of attack that’ll stick against the Democrats, they’re now accusing Kamala Harris of faking her accent in her speeches.

Donald Trump himself seems to be spearheading the new attack, with an official campaign account on Monday sharing side-by-side clips of the vice president’s speeches in Detroit and Pittsburgh, asking viewers to try to “spot the difference.”

Other Republicans amplified the talking point. “What did I just watch … what’s with this new accent? The fakeness and cringe here is off the charts,” the account Libs of TikTok posted, adding that “she changes her accent almost as fast as she changes her policy positions.”

“This is her seventh new accent in four weeks. She has literally never used this accent before. She grew up in Canada. Phoniest politician in all of politics,” Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller wrote on X.

Trump’s friends tried so hard to make this take off that they even created a fake Tiger Woods quote about it, accusing Harris of speaking in a “fake black accent.”

The conversation mirrors other racist accusations from Trump and his followers about Harris not really being Black and faking her racial identity.

The same was said of Barack Obama back in 2007, with Fox News’s Steve Doocey saying, “This doesn’t sound like the accent [Obama] grew up with in Hawaii.” Obama, of course, later went on to become president.

Months ago, Republicans tried to stir up the same drama after Harris spoke to a crowd in Atlanta, accusing her of changing her accent to pander to Black Atlantans. “Earlier this week, look up the clip, she went down to Georgia and started talking with a fake Southern accent,” J.D. Vance said in a speech near Phoenix. “What the hell is that all about? Kamala Harris grew up in Canada. They don’t talk like that in Vancouver or Quebec or wherever she came from, doesn’t matter.”

Harris was born in Oakland, California, and spent her childhood in a predominantly Black neighborhood in West Berkeley with stints in Illinois and Wisconsin. She moved to Montreal when she was 12 years old. Later, she moved back to the states to attend Howard University.

Expect to see much more of the “She’s from Canada” line as Harris continues to dominate in fundraising and polling.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Notorious MAGA Fraudsters Back at It Again With New Scam

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman have been caught at a new grift, just months after being hit with a settlement payment for a voter intimidation scam.

Jack Burkman stands on a street corner
Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Jack Burkman

Two election fraudsters and MAGA conspiracy theorists, Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, have been using fake names to run a start-up that promised to integrate A.I. into lobbying, according to a Politico report published Sunday.

LobbyMatic was founded in 2022 by right-wing agitator Wohl (using the alias “Jay Klein”) and his D.C. lobbyist buddy Burkman (under the name “Bill Sanders”), according to four former employees who spoke anonymously with Politico, to prevent retaliation.

Ahead of the 2020 general election, Wohl and Burkman organized a campaign of robocalls to predominantly Black neighborhoods across several states, urging residents not to attempt mail-in voting. The messages, which claimed that mail-in voting could lead to compromised personal data, mentioned Wohl and Burkman by name, making them easy to identify—and convict of telecom fraud.

The Federal Communications Commission fined the duo $5 million, and a judge in Ohio ordered them to spend 500 hours registering people to vote. In 2023, a New York federal judge found Wohl and Burkman guilty of violating the Voting Rights Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act, and in April, New York Attorney General Letitia James reached a settlement with the pair, ordering them to pay “up to $1.25 million.”

Perhaps the two fraudsters learned not to put their names on their schemes—and apparently cooked up totally new identities to start their newest venture. Still, Wohl and Burkman had difficulty keeping their new identities straight. Three former employees told Politico that there were several instances in which people, including Burkman, referred to “Jay Klein” as Jacob.

At LobbyMatic, things were not going particularly well. Former employees said that the company repeatedly missed payroll, and although its website listed job openings, Wohl said that they were not hiring.

Instead of hiring real workers, Wohl appeared to have invented a female vice president named “Pat Smith.” Wohl apparently told three employees that she didn’t exist and that it was best to use a good-looking blonde woman when trying to make introductions.

Additionally, the company, which was not officially registered in Virginia, lacked occupancy and renovation permits for its office, according to Politico.

“Jay/Jacob was out of touch with reality,” one former employee told Politico. “Working for them you knew you were never getting the full story and were often left trying to find the truth. If I had to sum up my work experience for them, I would describe them as living with their head in the clouds and in a false reality.”

That employee told Politico that they once accompanied “Sanders” to a house in Arlington, Virginia, which was actually owned by Burkman. The house’s front steps were the site of some of Wohl and Burkman’s infamous press conferences, where they elevated their outlandish conspiracy theories and smear campaigns, including but not limited to claims that Pete Buttigieg and Robert Mueller had committed sexual assault and that Senator Elizabeth Warren was having an affair with a Marine.

The employee who went to Burkman’s house told Politico that they’d grown suspicious that something was amiss after hearing Wohl referred to as Jacob and after witnessing him express reservations about obtaining business licenses. The employee eventually took a photo of their employer and did a quick reverse image search, which confirmed Wohl’s true identity.

Former employees were able to identify “Sanders” as being the same man who appeared in a 2022 Netflix crime docuseries using his real name, Burkman.

According to former employees, LobbyMatic had three brand-name clients: Toyota, drug company Lantheus, and Boundary Stone Partners, a consulting firm. Representatives from Toyota and Lantheus said they’d signed up for the company’s three-month free trial, which had since expired. Jeff Navin, a co-founder of Boundary Stone Partners, told Politico the company had tried out LobbyMatic’s service and “quickly determined the tool did not work and terminated our contract two months ago.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

RFK Jr. Was Asked if He’d Join Trump’s Ticket in Surprise Phone Call

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received an offer to join Donald Trump’s ticket—via some shocking intermediaries.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. walks toward Trump to shake his hand. Both are on stage at a campaign rally.
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to drop out of the presidential race and not only endorse Donald Trump but join his transition team came after weeks of secret discussions and meetings—and one stunning phone call.

Only hours after a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump at a Pennsylvania rally in July, health care entrepreneur Calley Means, who had advised Kennedy in the past, asked him over the phone to consider joining the Republican presidential nominee’s campaign, possibly as his running mate. Kennedy initially declined but then agreed to speak to Trump, setting in motion weeks of back-and-forth, culminating in Kennedy joining the Trump campaign, according to a report from The New York Times.

The two would join forces thanks to efforts from Trump’s co-campaign manager Susie Wiles and Kennedy’s campaign manager, Amaryllis Fox, his daughter-in-law. Also playing major roles were Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., as well as Omeed Malik, a businessman and donor who supported both candidates.

The Trump-Kennedy partnership couldn’t have come together without conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, though, whom Means reached out to right after his call to Kennedy. Carlson was enthusiastic, and connected Trump and Kennedy in a group text. Trump would speak on the phone with Kennedy for a half an hour after being examined at a hospital that night.

“I would love you to do something,” Trump said in the conversation, which was later leaked. “I think it’ll be so good for you and so big for you. And we’re going to win.”

But a partnership still wasn’t a done deal after that conversation, with Kennedy still considering the idea. He received pushback from his wife, Cheryl Hines, a Democrat who was very critical of Trump, as well as advisers who warned him that Trump couldn’t be trusted. Kennedy then met with Trump in Milwaukee as the Republican National Convention was being held, and Kennedy began to push for a specific position if Trump was elected: secretary of health and human services.

The next day, however, Kennedy’s son, Bobby Kennedy III, posted video to X of his father’s initial phone conversation with Trump the night he was shot, alarming staffers in the Trump campaign, who now saw Kennedy as unable to be trusted. While Kennedy quickly apologized, discussions between the two camps came to a halt.

When the convention ended, though, President Biden dropped out of the race and Democrats rallied behind Vice President Kamala Harris, surprising Trump. Kennedy apologized again, and two weeks later, he and Trump were talking. They met on August 12 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, with Wiles, Fox, Trump Jr., and Malik present, and hashed out their alliance.

Last week, Trump named Kennedy to his transition team, giving him a part not just in selecting staffers for a possible presidency but also in crafting policy. The infamous anti-vaccine pseudoscience peddler will seemingly be an integral part of Trump’s White House if he wins in November. Time will tell if this will be an asset or liability to Trump in the election, but having a brain wormaddled animal carcass enthusiast on board certainly won’t make the convicted felon seem any less weird.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

X Investor Torches Elon Musk for Mindblowing “Destruction” of X Value

The investor said he now considers his stake in X (formerly Twitter) worthless.

A phone screen shows Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) account
Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The value of X, formerly known as Twitter, has tanked since Elon Musk’s 2022 takeover—and investors are not happy.

The billionaire purchased the social media behemoth for $44 billion, with the help of massive bank loans. But after Musk introduced his radical changes to the site—which included laying off 75 percent of its employees, crippling the site’s verification system, and changing the algorithm to promote more advertisements, irrelevant content, and antisemitism—interest in the company has plummeted. In the CEO’s own words, the company has lost 90 percent of its value since Musk bought it out.

“Elon’s done a tremendous amount of wealth destruction since he’s purchased Twitter,” longtime Tesla bull Ross Gerber told The Washington Post. Gerber reportedly has invested less than $1 million in the company but now considers the stake worthless.

“For the people who put capital into [Elon] for any amount,” Gerber told the Post, “trying to explain to people how he lost” so much money “is not a fun conversation.”

Gerber has also given Musk a six-month deadline to fix Tesla’s stock performance, or else he intends to exit his position. Gerber told Business Insider Sunday that he receives daily calls from clients asking him to pull out from the electric vehicle company, in which he holds $60 million shares, citing Musk’s erratic behavior on social media.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s founder, remains one of the platform’s largest investors. But even Dorsey has lost an estimated $720 million, according to the Post. Last year, Dorsey posted on the Twitter competitor BlueSky that he didn’t believe Musk should have purchased the site.

“It all went south,” Dorsey said, referring to the acquisition.

But not all of Musk’s investors are upset. Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who has invested the most in X after Musk himself, with nearly $2 billion rolled into the company, told the Post that he’s still very happy with his investment and felt that there was “no devaluation whatsoever.”

“When you evaluate X, you have to evaluate their ownership in xAI of 25 percent,” Alwaleed said, noting that a renewed focus for the company needs to involve bringing back major advertisers to the platform. “Clearly, the game right now is monetization, having advertisers coming to X.”

Unfortunately for Alwaleed, advertisers have made it clear that they can’t exit the platform fast enough. In response, Musk sued a group of advertisers last month to essentially bully them back onto X, a surefire way to make business connections.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Elon Musk Giddily Accepts Idea of Joining Trump’s Cabinet

Donald Trump may consider having Elon Musk join his Cabinet if he wins the White House—and Musk is already gleefully accepting.

Elon Musk smiles
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Elon Musk says he “can’t wait” to take on a role in Donald Trump’s administration.

For the past several months, Trump’s team has been plotting the creation of a “government efficiency commission” to help him audit and cut government programs, should he return to the White House, according to The Washington Post. Musk has been floated as one of the top business leaders who could join the commission.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, Musk giddily posted, “I can’t wait. There is a lot of waste and needless regulation in government that needs to go.”

Twitter screenshot Elon Musk @elonmusk I can’t wait. There is a lot of waste and needless regulation in government that needs to go. Quote tweet: Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal 🚨🇺🇸TRUMP CONSIDERS ELON FOR ROLE IN AUDITING U.S. AGENCIES Trump is reportedly eyeing a plan to involve prominent business executives, including Elon, in auditing federal agencies to identify programs to cut. Elon has already shown interest in taking on the role. Source: The Washington Post

The idea of Musk joining Trump’s administration was also a topic of discussion during the former president and the X CEO’s multi-hour “interview” in August, after which Musk posted that he’s “willing to serve.” Meanwhile, Musk continues to help raise millions for his pro-Trump America PAC.

Unfortunately for Musk, just last week it seemed that Trump was trying to push him out of any position in his Cabinet.

“He wants to be involved. Now, look, he’s running big businesses and all that, so, he can’t really—I don’t think he’d be [free] for the Cabinet,” said Trump in an interview on The Shawn Ryan Show last week. “I’d put him in the Cabinet, absolutely, but I don’t know how he could do that with all the things he’s got going,” he continued.

Over the weekend, Trump also appeared to make fun of the fellow billionaire, impersonating him at the Moms for Liberty summit in Washington, D.C.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

J.D. Vance Praised Extremely Dark Report by Project 2025 Architects

J.D. Vance once applauded a report that said people going hungry is a good thing—but having access to IVF isn’t.

J.D. Vance smiles at a campaign rally
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

J.D. Vance gave heavy praise to a 2017 Heritage Foundation report that suggested restricting reproductive rights and called hunger a “great motivation” for Americans to work.

Vance wrote the report’s introduction, and was even the keynote speaker when it was publicly released just months after Donald Trump was sworn in as president, according to The New York Times. At the time, Vance hadn’t yet entered politics, and was known as the author of the bestselling book Hillbilly Elegy.

The Index of Culture and Opportunity report consists of 29 essays from people from across the conservative movement, including commentators, members of the clergy, policy experts, and local community leaders. In addition to saying there’s an upside to people going hungry, the essays opposed fertility treatments including in vitro fertilization, calling them harmful to women. The writers also praised state-level laws restricting abortion and hoped the procedure would be “unthinkable” one day in America.

The report seems like a preview of the Republican policies that have been pushed in the years since, with essays calling for women to be pregnant at younger ages and extolling heterosexual couples as “ideal” for raising children. When asked, a spokesperson for the Trump-Vance campaign said Vance didn’t edit the essays or have “any input on the commentary.”

But in his introduction to the report, Vance tied economic distress with what he viewed as cultural decline, arguing that Americans needed a return to conservative values along with practical solutions like education and policy changes to fix their lives.

“Culture, in other words, must serve as the beginning of a conversation, not the end of one, and proper conversation about culture will never be used as a weapon against those whom Christ described as ‘the least of these,’” he wrote in the Index of Culture and Opportunity report. “It will be a needed antidote to a simplistic political discourse.”

Since Trump named him as his running mate, Vance has taken a lot of heat for his past comments, many of which had to do with his views on family life. He’s faced heavy criticism for attacking people without children, not just from politicians but from celebrities. This latest revelation is a reminder of his ties to the conservative Heritage Foundation, which was behind the infamous Project 2025 manifesto that Vance and Trump have unsuccessfully tried to distance themselves from. At this point, Republicans have to be wondering if Vance’s efforts in the conservative movement, considered an asset to the GOP, will hurt their chances in November.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington