Trump’s Pathetic New Hampshire Campaign Somehow Just Got Worse
Republicans are steadily giving up on Donald Trump’s chances of winning New Hampshire.
Despite efforts to bury the story, the Trump campaign’s New Hampshire scandal is still developing.
A top volunteer with the Trump campaign issued an internal message Sunday notifying fellow volunteers that “the campaign has determined that New Hampshire is no longer a battleground state,” adding that the campaign has no New Hampshire surrogates and no advertising expenditures there. He also wrote that internal polling indicated Donald Trump could lose New Hampshire by a wider margin than he did to Joe Biden in 2020.
That volunteer, Tom Mountain, is reportedly no longer with the campaign, and Trump himself has made it apparent that he intends to keep courting New Hampshire voters through November. But Mountain’s message was, apparently, not a one-off. Instead, other New Hampshire Republicans have also signaled that the race is a done deal, according to CNN correspondent Steve Contorno.
Speaking with Erin Burnett on CNN’s OutFront Tuesday night, Contorno argued that the tides have turned for the Trump campaign among New Hampshire voters.
“When I talked to other Republican operatives in the state, they said that this volunteer is painting a pretty clear picture that’s really illustrative of what’s happening there,” Contorno said.
One such Republican was GOP strategist Mike Dennehy, who said that Trump could lose New Hampshire by six to eight percentage points.
“Now Mike and others have said that there’s still two months left in this race that has already had a lot of twists and turns,” Contorno continued. “So the momentum could shift again. But, Erin, he’s running out of time. And I will point out that he has no advertising reserved for the fall.”