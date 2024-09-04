Why Republicans Are Reportedly Secretly Praying for Trump to Lose

“There’s a lot of anxiety about what Trump does to Republican ability to win in 2028—and what he also may do to the party in terms of policy long-term,” one of these conservatives said to Politico. “There is just this concern that like, ‘OK, if the party just goes in that direction, then what kind of party is it going forward? And can conservatives, then, have a home going forward?’”

According to Politico, it’s not only Never Trumpers who would be fine with the convicted felon losing, but also some of the leaders in the party’s mainstream who don’t want to oppose Trump publicly but who see a Trump loss as a chance for the Republican Party to move on from the Trump era.



“I think a lot of old-school conservatives might hope that if he loses, there’s an opportunity to just completely forget the last eight years happened,” the same conservative leader said. “I think this battle’s coming in the party no matter what.”