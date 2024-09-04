Why Republicans Are Reportedly Secretly Praying for Trump to Lose
Many Republicans would be fine with, and even hope for, Donald Trump’s defeat on Election Day, according to a report from Politico.
Some of the GOP’s elected representatives and commentators don’t want a second Trump term, fearing a shift away from fiscal conservatism and free-market economics, disagreeing with his mercurial stances on in vitro fertilization and abortion rights, and seeing his foreign policy stances as dangerous, the report states.
“There’s a lot of anxiety about what Trump does to Republican ability to win in 2028—and what he also may do to the party in terms of policy long-term,” one of these conservatives said to Politico. “There is just this concern that like, ‘OK, if the party just goes in that direction, then what kind of party is it going forward? And can conservatives, then, have a home going forward?’”
According to Politico, it’s not only Never Trumpers who would be fine with the convicted felon losing, but also some of the leaders in the party’s mainstream who don’t want to oppose Trump publicly but who see a Trump loss as a chance for the Republican Party to move on from the Trump era.
“I think a lot of old-school conservatives might hope that if he loses, there’s an opportunity to just completely forget the last eight years happened,” the same conservative leader said. “I think this battle’s coming in the party no matter what.”
But even if Trump loses, the GOP may not be able to move on. He could still get involved in politics with a simple Truth Social post or phone call from Florida, or he might want to run for president a fourth time in 2028. He would have to lose big to also hurt his stature and diminish his future political prospects, and to undercut his inevitable claim that yet another election was stolen from him.
There’s also the fact that the MAGA ideology Trump created will persist even without him, which would still give many Republican leaders headaches. Trump’s acolytes in Congress, like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, will probably still be around, along with devotees in state politics around the country. The Republican Party may be stuck with Trumpism, even if Trump is defeated in November.