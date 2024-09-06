The Top Republican Who Just Endorsed Harris Will Blow Your Mind
Former Representative Liz Cheney announced her father Dick Cheney intends to vote for Kamala Harris.
Apparently, Donald Trump has gone too far for a former acolyte of unitary executive theory.
During an appearance at the Texas Tribune Festival on Friday, former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney made a startling announcement about her father’s plans for the November election.
“Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris,” said Cheney, as the crowd erupted into applause.
“My dad believes, and he’s said publicly, that there has never been an individual in our country who is as grave a threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is,” Cheney explained. She had formally endorsed Harris during an address at Duke University on Thursday.
Cheney was one of a small handful of Republicans to openly criticize Trump after the deadly January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. As a result, Trump has suggested she be tried for treason in a “televised military tribunal.”
On stage, Cheney said that she was very “impressed” by Harris’s performance at the Democratic National Convention. “I think we all have to walk ourselves back from this abyss that we’ve looked over in our politics, and work together to build a better future for this country,” she said.
Cheney’s father, the former vice president for George W. Bush, had previously criticized Trump, calling him a “coward” in an advertisement for his daughter’s 2022 congressional campaign.
While in office, Dick Cheney advocated for a catastrophic and unnecessary war, invaded the privacy of millions of Americans, and sought to bolster presidential authority (and immunity). Back then, he propagated his own damage to democracy. Now, it seems that Trump offends even his sensibilities.
Liz Cheney didn’t mince words when discussing Trump or his lackluster running mate J.D. Vance. “This is my diplomatic way of saying it: they’re misogynistic pigs,” Cheney said, as the audience cheered. She said she remained hopeful that their characters would “become clear” during the upcoming debates.