Liz Cheney Rips Trump and J.D. Vance a New One in Explosive Presser

When asked how Harris should approach Tuesday’s presidential debate against Trump, Cheney responded by saying that Harris should relish in the fact that this is an“opportunity [where] Donald Trump gets to show the American people who he is.” And who he is, in her words, is a “misogynistic pig.”

“This is my diplomatic way of saying it: They’re misogynistic pigs,” Cheney said, speaking of Vance and Trump as the audience erupted in applause. “I think that will become clear.”

.@Liz_Cheney on Donald Trump and JD Vance: "This is my diplomatic way of saying it; they're misogynistic pigs." #TribFest24 pic.twitter.com/tsRFvH18x9 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 6, 2024

“Look at what J.D. Vance says on almost a daily basis about women, that guy’s got a real women problem,” Cheney added. “I don’t know what it is and I don’t want to psychoanalyze him, and there’s a lot of eyeliner jokes to be made in there…”

