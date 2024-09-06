Liz Cheney Rips Trump and J.D. Vance a New One in Explosive Presser
Liz Cheney held nothing back in when asked about the 2024 Republican ticket.
Liz Cheney has advice for Kamala Harris for her debate next week: “Let Trump be Trump.”
The former Republican Wyoming representative spoke with Atlantic writer Mark Leibovich in Texas on Friday, following her endorsement of Harris for president this week. In her conversation, she shared words of wisdom for Harris—and a brutally honest condemnation of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.
When asked how Harris should approach Tuesday’s presidential debate against Trump, Cheney responded by saying that Harris should relish in the fact that this is an“opportunity [where] Donald Trump gets to show the American people who he is.” And who he is, in her words, is a “misogynistic pig.”
“This is my diplomatic way of saying it: They’re misogynistic pigs,” Cheney said, speaking of Vance and Trump as the audience erupted in applause. “I think that will become clear.”
“Look at what J.D. Vance says on almost a daily basis about women, that guy’s got a real women problem,” Cheney added. “I don’t know what it is and I don’t want to psychoanalyze him, and there’s a lot of eyeliner jokes to be made in there…”
Women in this country “have had enough,” said Cheney, who urged Harris to focus on “substance and policy” during CNN’s upcoming debate against the former president, while also getting in a few quips about Vance’s weirdness.
In the same presser, Cheney shared a shocking piece of news: Her father also plans to vote for Harris this November.
“If you listen to what [Vance] says about women and you look at what Donald Trump and what Donald Trump has done and what he says about women—these are not people we can entrust with power again.”