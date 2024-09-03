Did Trump Just Admit He Tried to Overthrow the 2020 Election?
Donald Trump insisted he had “every right” to interfere with the election results.
Donald Trump is claiming he had “every right” to interfere in the 2020 election.
During an interview Sunday on Fox News’s Life, Liberty & Levin, Trump seemingly defended his right to have illegally interfered with the 2020 election—while also claiming he did not do it, when asked about the Justice Department’s plans to “keep smearing” him.
“It’s so crazy that my poll numbers go up. Whoever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election—where you have every right to do it—you get indicted, and your poll numbers go up,” Trump said. “When people get indicted, your poll numbers go down!”
Trump is facing charges in Washington, D.C., for alleged election interference, as well as a separate slate of charges in Georgia for election interference.
Last week, special counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment against Trump in his federal election interference case. While the indictment did not drop any of the four original charges against Trump, it did remove some of the specific allegations and emphasize how Trump’s actions fell outside of the bounds of “official conduct,” in an effort to adhere to the Supreme Court’s new definition of presidential immunity.
Trump responded by going on a disturbing social media rant about how he plans to jail and even kill his enemies.