Trump’s Debate Answer on Jan. 6 Regrets Is Cause for Nationwide Alarm
Donald Trump was asked if he had any regrets about what happened on January 6. Here’s how he answered.
Donald Trump, when asked point-blank during Tuesday night’s presidential debate whether he had any regrets for his actions on January 6, 2021, could not name a single one.
ABC News moderator David Muir noted in his question that Trump waited more than two hours on January 6 before delivering a video message telling rioters at the Capitol building to go home.
“Is there anything you regret about what you did on that day?” Muir asked.
Trump’s response was defiant, claiming that during his message, he told demonstrators supporting him to act “peacefully and patriotically.”
Trump also claimed that “nobody on the other side was killed. Ashli Babbitt was shot by an out of control police officer that should have never, ever shot her. It’s a disgrace.” (He apparently forgot the Capitol police officers who died.)
Muir then asked the question again, and Trump again denied any responsibility.
“I had nothing to do with that, other than they asked me to make a speech. I showed up for a speech, I said, I think it’s going to be big,” Trump replied.
Kamala Harris did not mince words in her response, noting that Trump was indicted and impeached for his actions on January 6.
Trump’s thoughts on January 6 are disturbing, as he seems to be justifying the violent mob that sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election on his behalf. Invoking Ashli Babbitt is part of a years-long effort by conservatives to obscure their own responsibility for the Capitol insurrection. If Trump loses this November, his answer at Tuesday night’s debate could indicate that he’d be willing to incite another violent mob to overturn the results in his favor.