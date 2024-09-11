Trump Gets Embarrassing Fact-Check on Abortion Minutes Into Debate
Donald Trump tried to recycle a favorite talking point—but ABC News wouldn’t let him lie to America.
Donald Trump got a fact-check live on air just minutes into the presidential debate on Thursday.
Speaking on abortion, Trump spread lies for several minutes about reproductive care. The former president claimed that the governor of West Virginia allowed doctors to terminate a pregnancy not only after viability but after the baby was born.
In response to Trump’s claims, the ABC News anchor Linsey Davis gave him an embarrassing live correction.
“There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born,” she said, before quickly pivoting to Kamala Harris.