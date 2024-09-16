Watch: Ohio Attorney General Refuses to Disavow Racist Pet-Eating Lie
David Yost, Ohio’s Republican attorney general, still sees no problem with peddling racist lies about immigrants in his state.
Ohio’s Republican attorney general was called out Monday by CNN for his handling of the false and racist rumor that Haitian immigrants are capturing and eating cats, dogs, ducks, and geese. And he didn’t handle it well.
CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked Dave Yost about his role in repeating and advancing the false story, noting that the mayor of Springfield, the town at the center of the rumors, debunked the story last week.
“Do you think the mayor is lying?” Keilar asked.
Yost didn’t address the question, instead defending his own social media posts and saying they’ve been about “real impacts” on Springfield, insisting that “my tweet was about the media’s disregard for citizen reports, citizen interaction with their government.”
Keilar pushed the Ohio attorney general about those reports, which Yost said were about “several videotaped comments that were made by citizens regarding a variety of things going on in Springfield.” While Yost admitted that these comments were not enough “to make a case,” he then tried to say that too many of Springfield’s children in schools didn’t speak English.
Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican like Yost, defended Springfield’s Haitian population Sunday, telling ABC’s Martha Raddatz that “the Haitians who are in Springfield are legal. They came to Springfield to work. Ohio is on the move, and Springfield has really made a great resurgence with a lot of companies coming in. These Haitians came in to work for these companies.”
Yost seems to be paying no attention to local officials, instead taking cues from Ohio Senator and Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, who on Sunday argued that spreading the false and dangerous rumor is justified because it is bringing “attention to the suffering of the American people.” In reality, the rumor has led to violent threats against Springfield’s schools, government buildings, hospitals, and other gathering places, even leading to the cancellation of a local festival.
If Vance, Yost, and the rest of the GOP were serious about their concern for the strain on local communities like Springfield due to a population increase, they’d perhaps be offering practical, positive solutions instead of amplifying racist rumors that terrorize their own constituents.