A Desperate Rudy Giuliani Is Quickly Losing His Legal Team

Now a second Giuliani lawyer, Brian Tevis, has also filed a motion to withdraw. The document, filed Tuesday evening, does not specify why Tevis chose to leave Giuliani’s legal team. Wolfe also had not indicated why he was withdrawing.

New: A second attorney is moving to withdraw himself from representing Rudy Giuliani in the Fulton County election interference case.



Brian Tevis's motion to withdraw follows the withdrawal of another Giuliani attorney, David Wolfe, last week. pic.twitter.com/0xOFBjKWaZ — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) October 4, 2023

Several of Giuliani’s former lawyers, including his longtime attorney Robert Costello, have sued Giuliani for failing to pay their legal fees. And now Tevis’s departure appears to leave the Trump ally without a local lawyer in Georgia.

Giuliani may have to end up representing himself in Georgia—a tactic he is already employing to save some cash. The man once affectionately known as “America’s mayor” is scrambling to find the money for all his legal fees and even listed his Manhattan apartment for sale in July. In August, after he was indicted in Georgia, Giuliani asked his social media followers to donate to his defense fund.