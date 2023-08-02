Rudy Giuliani Is the Biggest Creep Ever, New Legal Documents Say

He also said he gets “hard” when he thinks about her and how smart she is, even though normally, “I’d never think about a girl being smart. If you told me a girl was smart, I would often think she’s not attractive.”

Rudy Giuliani's former assistant, Noelle Dunphy, who accused the former NY mayor of sexual abuse, harassment and wage theft, has filed a series of transcripts of audio files and ... wow. pic.twitter.com/tL4eDhh1GH — Seth Hettena (@seth_hettena) August 2, 2023

Giuliani also admitted to having a two-year affair with his now-girlfriend, Maria Ryan, despite previously denying an illicit relationship.

He claimed that former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and actor Matt Damon were both gay, despite there being no evidence to that. Both Bloomberg and Damon have been in relationships with women for the past 20 years.