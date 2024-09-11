Trump Tries to Win Taylor Swift Over by Threatening Her
Donald Trump had a very normal response to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris.
Donald Trump warned Wednesday that Taylor Swift might “pay a price” for endorsing Kamala Harris.
Swift, a self-proclaimed “Childless Cat Lady,” posted on Instagram shortly after Tuesday night’s presidential debate ended, announcing that she would be voting for Harris in November and urging her followers to do their own research and register to vote.
Swift wrote that her endorsement was in part a response to A.I.-generated images that falsely purported that the superstar supported Trump. The former president was so desperate to get Swift’s endorsement that he happily reposted the fake images last month.
During a call in to Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, Trump was asked to respond to the real Swift’s sudden but inevitable betrayal.
“Out of nowhere, after the debate last night, Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris,” said Steve Doocy. “What do you think?”
“Well, I actually like uh, Mrs. uh … I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan,” Trump said, speaking about Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Patrick Mahomes, the teammate of Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. “I was not a Taylor Swift fan, and it was just a question of time.”
Trump then claimed Swift “couldn’t, you couldn’t possibly endorse [Joe] Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn’t possibly endorse him. But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it at the, uh, in the marketplace.
“But no, I like Brittany. I think Brittany’s great. Brittany got a lot of news last week. She’s a big—she’s a big MAGA fan. That’s the one I like, much better than Taylor Swift,” Trump continued, saying Mahomes was “the wife of the great quarterback, and he is a great quarterback.”
Last week, Brittany Mahomes liked and then unliked an Instagram post from the former president, outlining his 2024 platform and promising to “Keep men OUT of women’s sports,” “Carry out the largest deportation operation in American history,” and “Seal the border, and stop the migrant invasion.” This minute social media behavior seemed to indicate her support for the Republican nominee, and many speculated that it might cause a rift between the notably liberal Swift and Mahomes. It didn’t.
Whether Swift’s endorsement will make a dent in her enormous net worth of $1.1 billion is yet to be seen—but that would be totally surprising because it was entirely expected, given her history of Democratic endorsements and criticism of Trump.
Trump isn’t the only conservative losing it over Swift’s endorsement. Fox News’s Mark Levin, one of the central figures of Trump’s media bubble, took to X to call Swift an “imbecile” for endorsing Harris.
“Taylor Swift just endorsed for president the most antisemitic, pro-Islamist, pro-criminal, anti-cop, anti-middle class & working people, open borders, anti-women’s sports, anti-military, inflation-causing, job-destroying, pathological liar and extremist Marxist politician ever to run for president,” Levin wrote.
In by far the creepiest reaction to Swift’s endorsement, technocrat billionaire and right-wing extremist Elon Musk offered to impregnate her. It seems the pervert must have forgotten that she has a six-foot-five, 250 pound boyfriend.