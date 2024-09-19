AOC Embarrasses Teamsters Chief After He Refuses to Endorse Harris

Bash asked the union president what he meant, to which O’Brien responded “In our polling, New York, her district, voted overwhelmingly Republican to support former president Trump, so she may want to focus on her job instead of mine.”

.@Teamsters President Sean O'Brien reacts to @AOC attacking Teamsters for refusing to endorse Kamala: She should maybe get into her district — where Teamsters in her district voted overwhelmingly to support President Trump.



So, she may want to focus on her job instead of mine. pic.twitter.com/5jTNukaE7i — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 19, 2024

While that soundbite was highlighted by the Trump campaign on X (formerly Twitter), O’Brien’s statement was quickly disproven by the fact that Teamsters Local 202 in New York’s 14th District in the Bronx, endorsed Ocasio-Cortez Thursday, which the congresswoman was happy to post on X herself.

The NY-14 Teamsters mentioned here have actually voted overwhelmingly to endorse Harris-Walz.



Just as Teamsters in Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania have, too.



It’s a big thing to be wrong about.



So let’s set the record straight: Teamsters Local 202 are all in for Harris.💪🏽💙 https://t.co/ZYizRdGwIL pic.twitter.com/UBaoPyUrNm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2024

O’Brien’s decision to withhold a presidential endorsement has been met with disapproval from Teamsters local chapters across the country with several in key battleground states have subsequently endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket. After the Teamsters president spoke at the Republican National Convention in July, rank-and-file members spoke from the Democratic National Convention stage to voice their support for Harris. The union’s National Black Caucus also voted unanimously to endorse the vice president.

