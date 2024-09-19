AOC Embarrasses Teamsters Chief After He Refuses to Endorse Harris
The embattled union head falsely claimed that members in the congresswoman's district overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump.
Teamsters President Sean O’Brien isn’t happy that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized the union for refusing to endorse Kamala Harris for president. On Thursday, in response to her comments, he made the spurious claim that the Teamsters in her district overwhelmingly support Donald Trump.
Speaking to CNN’s Dana Bash, O’Brien said “[Ocasio-Cortez] should maybe get into her district, where it voted far-right Republican, and maybe find out what the problem is.”
Bash asked the union president what he meant, to which O’Brien responded “In our polling, New York, her district, voted overwhelmingly Republican to support former president Trump, so she may want to focus on her job instead of mine.”
While that soundbite was highlighted by the Trump campaign on X (formerly Twitter), O’Brien’s statement was quickly disproven by the fact that Teamsters Local 202 in New York’s 14th District in the Bronx, endorsed Ocasio-Cortez Thursday, which the congresswoman was happy to post on X herself.
O’Brien’s decision to withhold a presidential endorsement has been met with disapproval from Teamsters local chapters across the country with several in key battleground states have subsequently endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket. After the Teamsters president spoke at the Republican National Convention in July, rank-and-file members spoke from the Democratic National Convention stage to voice their support for Harris. The union’s National Black Caucus also voted unanimously to endorse the vice president.
O’Brien signaled a possible endorsement for Harris after he criticized Donald Trump last month, calling the convicted felon’s remarks to Elon Musk about firing workers for striking and organizing “economic terrorism.” In the end, the Teamsters president has been left embarrassed not only by organized labor’s traditional allies in the Democratic Party, but also by his own members.