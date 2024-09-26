MTG Freaks Out That Republicans Don’t “Deserve to Be Reelected”
Marjorie Taylor Greene is furious that Mike Johnson is doing his job.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is so angry at House Speaker Mike Johnson that she said she doesn’t think Republicans deserve to keep the majority in the House.
The House passed a three-month stopgap bill Wednesday to prevent a government shutdown, amid loud opposition from the Georgia Republican and her far-right pals. In getting the spending bill passed, Johnson went against the wishes of Donald Trump and MAGA.
During a call into Steve Bannon’s War Room, Greene railed against Johnson and made a startling remark, according to RawStory.
“Mike Johnson is not our speaker. He is the speaker for the Democrats,” Greene ranted.
Greene blamed Johnson for funding the Biden-Harris administration, the “weaponized” Department of Justice, and the FBI that “raided Mar-a-Lago and has raided a lot of January 6 defendant homes.” It doesn’t seem apparent to Greene that funding the government is not only Johnson’s job but hers as well.
She claimed Johnson had “fully funded the invasion at our border that is, that is killing Americans every single day.”
“He’s been a great speaker of the House for Democrats, and he has absolutely helped the Biden-Harris administration destroy this country,” Greene continued.
“I share the anger and frustration, and I don’t think Republicans deserve to be reelected to hold a majority,” Greene admitted.
“We have to elect President Trump in order to control the federal government,” Greene said. She immediately walked back her remark, insisting that Republicans needed to be reelected because if Democrats got control of the House, they would “rewrite the tax codes.”
She urged voters to “hold your nose and vote for that RINO that you absolutely hate, because we need a good tax code in place.”
Last week, Greene went on a tear against Johnson for his plan to attach the SAVE Act, which is based on faulty election data and seeks to solve the practically nonexistent problem of widespread noncitizen voting, to a six-month continuing resolution to fund the government. The move would have been a nonstarter for Democrats.
This is far from the first time the two have butted heads. In May, Greene tried to have Johnson removed from the speakership, but was quickly shot down.
At the end of the day, Greene and Johnson are both far-right congressional proxies for Trump. It’s just that only one of them seems to actually care about doing their job.