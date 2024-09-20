Republicans Are Struggling to Raise Money to Compete With Democrats

It’s more bad news for the GOP, which also had poor fundraising to report for July, when it spent more money than it took in. The party has been reeling ever since Kamala Harris entered the presidential race in July and set fundraising records. Earlier this month, leading Republicans in Congress panicked about a huge money gap between them and the Democrats, and were begging donors to send more cash their way.

Their pleas don’t appear to have helped much, if at all. The party lost its key fundraiser when former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted last year, leaving his replacement, Mike Johnson, with big shoes to fill. The party’s shortfall is particularly perilous to the sixteen House Republicans who represent districts that Joe Biden won in 2020. All of their races are considered to be close contests, and any gap in funding gives Democrats an extra advantage.

The Republicans in these vulnerable swing district can’t expect much, if any help from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, either. His campaign and associated political groups have been funneling profits to his businesses to the tune of $28 million since he first ran for office in 2015.