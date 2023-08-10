ProPublica found that Thomas has happily accepted at least 38 luxury vacations from four different billionaires: Harlan Crow, David Sokol, H. Wayne Huizenga, and Paul Novelly. The gifts include yacht trips around the world, tickets to sporting events, transport on private jets, and stays at their exclusive resorts and private properties.

NEW: Think you know that Clarence Thomas has wealthy patrons?



You don’t know the tenth of it.



We assembled the most comprehensive account yet of his secret luxury travel—paid for by many billionaires.@BrettMmurphy & @Amierjeski:https://t.co/IqZPnfWYOw pic.twitter.com/cJ3hb03MMd — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) August 10, 2023

Thomas has disclosed none of these gifts on his financial statements, but ProPublica estimates the total value to be in the millions. And this is likely just the tip of the iceberg.

“It’s just the height of hypocrisy to wear the robes and live the lifestyle of a billionaire,” Don Fox, the former general counsel of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and the senior ethics official in the executive branch, told ProPublica.