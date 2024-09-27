Taylor Swift Has Republicans Seeing Red
As one might expect, the singer’s endorsement of Kamala Harris hasn’t gone over well with Trump’s base.
Who’s afraid of little old me? Republicans, it seems, who are unsurprisingly pissed that Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris earlier this month.
A recent NBC News poll found that 47 percent of Republicans had an unfavorable view of Swift, a significant increase from the same poll taken a year before, which found that only 26 percent viewed her negatively.
Only 12 percent of Republicans reported having a favorable view of the global pop singer, down from 28 percent the year before. Swift has also seen a drop in favorability among independents, from 34 percent to 26 percent.
Meanwhile, Swift has seen a slight uptick in favorability from Democrats, from 53 percent to 58 percent.
Trump claimed that Swift would suffer in the market for his failure to endorse him, but either way she was bound to have Bad Blood with someone.
Naturally, the more batshit side of the conservative base has been railing for months that Swift’s career (as well as that of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce) was a Democratic psyop, all but teeing her up to endorse Harris. Now that it’s finally happened, her decision appears to have pushed away the more hardline Trump supporters.
Swift’s endorsement of Harris was relatively diplomatic toward Trump, as she urged her followers to “do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.” Swift cited fake, A.I.-generated images that purported to be a bona fide endorsement of Trump as the thing that forced her hand, writing, “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.” Look what you made her do, alas.
For Trump’s part, he stayed characteristically calm—oh, no wait. “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” he posted in a rage.
Ah well, Siri, play “Cassandra.”