Biden Administration Finally Finds Its Red Line With Netanyahu

Netanyahu’s video is technically true but overall false. The U.S. “paused” sending one shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel ahead of their assault on Rafah, which Biden had previously declared was his “red line,” over concern of the civilian toll use of the bombs would take. Aside from that one shipment, however, the U.S. has continued sending weapons to Israel “as it normally would,” according to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Just this week, the U.S. approved a request from Biden to send an expected $18 billion weapons package to Israel.

According to Axios’s Barak Ravid, Netanyahu’s video enraged Biden’s top advisors. An unnamed U.S. official told Ravid that the meeting with Netanyahu scheduled for Thursday to discuss Iran was canceled to send a message, “This decision makes it clear that there are consequences for pulling such stunts.”