Biden Administration Finally Finds Its Red Line With Netanyahu
Biden’s “red line” is Netanyahu complaining about weapons shipments.
Turns out the White House has a red line when it comes to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after all: Claiming the U.S. isn’t giving Israel enough weapons to bombard Gaza. The White House canceled a planned meeting with Netanyahu slated for Thursday after the prime minister released a video on Tuesday claiming the U.S. withheld military aid to Israel.
“It’s inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel,” Netanyahu states in a video address in English posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.
“Churchill told the United States, give us the tools, we’ll do the job. And I say, give us the tools, and we’ll finish the job—a lot faster,” said Netanyahu. (Churchill’s original quote is “Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.”)
Netanyahu’s video is technically true but overall false. The U.S. “paused” sending one shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel ahead of their assault on Rafah, which Biden had previously declared was his “red line,” over concern of the civilian toll use of the bombs would take. Aside from that one shipment, however, the U.S. has continued sending weapons to Israel “as it normally would,” according to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Just this week, the U.S. approved a request from Biden to send an expected $18 billion weapons package to Israel.
According to Axios’s Barak Ravid, Netanyahu’s video enraged Biden’s top advisors. An unnamed U.S. official told Ravid that the meeting with Netanyahu scheduled for Thursday to discuss Iran was canceled to send a message, “This decision makes it clear that there are consequences for pulling such stunts.”
“The Americans are fuming,” a senior Israeli official told Axios.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to Netanyahu’s video on Tuesday, confirming a continued pause on just one shipment of bombs but that the U.S. had otherwise not stopped showering Israel with weapons. “We genuinely do not know what he’s talking about,” said Jean-Pierre.
Netanyahu is still slated to address a joint session of Congress on July 24, but the video has rankled officials in the Biden administration and provoked calls from Senator Bernie Sanders to make Netanyahu’s backhanded claim a reality, declaring “no more bombs for Netanyahu.”
“Let’s be clear: the right wing, extremist Netanyahu government has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians and injured nearly 85,000, sixty percent of whom are women, children, or elderly,” said Sanders. “It is absurd that Netanyahu has been invited to address Congress. We should not be honoring people who use the starvation of children as a weapon of war. Instead, the United States should be withholding all offensive military aid to Israel and using our leverage to demand an end to this war, the unfettered flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, a stop to the killing of Palestinians in the West Bank, and initial steps towards a two-state solution.”