Hypocrite MTG Now Demanding Hurricane Relief Funds She Tried to Block
Marjorie Taylor Greene is suddenly all for government spending.
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is begging the federal government to urgently “send the funds” to help the American southeast recover in the wake of Hurricane Helene, even though she herself stood in the way of emergency relief funds just last week.
“The storm was supposed to come directly across my district, but when it came through Georgia, it went to the east, and we mainly just got a lot of rain,” Greene told Real America’s Voice’s Terrance Bates. “When we go back to Washington, we will be working hard to make sure that states like Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina get the funding that they need.”
Greene was one of 82 Republicans who voted last week against a continuing resolution to keep the government funded. If she had been successful, the government would have been in shutdown mode from Tuesday onward, preventing any region from receiving the critical assistance.
“We’ve already signed a letter,” Greene told Bates. “We sent that letter to Joe Biden requesting relief that Brian Kemp, our governor, has already requested. So our entire delegation in Georgia has signed onto that letter.”
“We need them to step in and send the funds and the relief that these people deserve,” she added.
But Greene’s public demands ring a little hollow. During the storm, she was spotted gleefully attending a football game alongside Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, while Kemp revealed earlier Monday that President Joe Biden had called him over the weekend to assess the state’s needs.
Greene also took the opportunity to take a stab at the Biden administration, even while lobbying for federal aid from the executive branch.
“President Trump is a man of action,” she told the right-wing network. “We don’t need a sleepy Joe in the White House. We don’t need Kamala Harris, who they’re propping up.”