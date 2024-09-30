Watch: Trump Proudly Brags About How He Got Out of Paying Workers

Trump: "I hated to give overtime. I hated it. I shouldn't say this, but I'd get other people in. I wouldn't pay." pic.twitter.com/S5uVQw9V3b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2024

Kamala Harris’s campaign immediately attacked Trump’s statement, with a spokesperson telling The Daily Beast that “Donald Trump is finally owning up to it: He’s built an entire career on screwing over workers. It’s exactly what he did in the White House—trying to rip away tips and overtime pay for millions of workers–and exactly what he plans to do in a second term.”

Indeed, Trump’s statement exposes the truth behind the GOP effort to woo working-class voters. The former president’s running mate, J.D. Vance, along with fellow Senator Marco Rubio and others, have long made token statements supporting workers and unions. But, as with Trump, it doesn’t take much to reveal these statements as hollow.



Conservatives actively work against unions and organizing, voting against pro-labor bills in Congress, with Republican-led states seeking to undermine organized labor with so-called “right-to-work” bills. Teamsters President Sean O’Brien caused a stir by speaking at the Republican National Convention over the summer, only for his speech to be met with crickets from the audience when he criticized corporations and championed union rights.

