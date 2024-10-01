Team Harris Hilariously Trolls Trump and J.D. Vance Ahead of Debate
The Democratic National Committee projected messages such as “Weird as Hell” and “Trump is a chicken” onto Donald Trump’s New York property.
The Democratic National Convention is apparently trying to goad Donald Trump, resurrecting old pranks against the Republican presidential nominee just hours before his vice presidential pick, J.D. Vance, is scheduled to go toe-to-toe against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
On Monday night, the liberal party projected a series of biting taglines onto a panel outside Trump’s New York City residence on Fifth Avenue.
“Trump is a chicken,” the projection read.
The projection reportedly appeared just hours after Vance arrived at Trump Tower for the debate, which will take place Tuesday night, without an audience, at CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan.
Some of the other jabs flashed through the projection included references to Vance’s old tweets, including one in which he referred to Trump as an “idiot,” and stabs at Trump’s ongoing affinity for Project 2025, a 920-page Christian nationalist manifesto intended to help him to install far-right policies in the executive branch as seamlessly as possible should he win in November.
“Vance on Trump: ‘What an idiot’,” the signage said.
Democrats did something similar in August, branding Trump Tower in Chicago with giant messages during the Democratic National Convention. Those phrases included: “Trump-Vance: Out for Themselves,” as well as “Trump-Vance: ‘Weird as Hell,’” “Harris-Walz: Fighting for You,” and “Project 2025 HQ.”
But Monday night’s prank has a more direct objective than simply trolling the Republican ticket. Instead, it’s transparent bait for Trump, who has flat-out rejected the idea of debating Vice President Kamala Harris again after his first performance against her turned unbelievably sour, frustrating his team, allies, and donors.
“As Vance takes the debate stage to attempt to make up for Trump’s own lackluster debate performance, these projections on Trump Tower NYC are a reminder that Trump and Vance are out for themselves while Trump remains afraid to go back on that debate stage and be held accountable by Vice President Harris for his failed record and his dangerous agenda,” DNC spokesperson Abhi Rahman said in a statement.