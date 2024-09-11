Panicking Trump Has Desperate New Excuse Not to Debate Harris Again

“I’d be less inclined to because we had a great night. We won the debate. We had a terrible, a terrible network,” Trump said.



Trump on Fox & Friends this morning said "I don't know that I want to do another debate" and "I am not inclined to do it because I won the debate by a lot." pic.twitter.com/uqSC1Kuo80 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2024

Last month, Trump’s campaign team wasn’t on the same page with Harris’s team, with the latter claiming that the two campaigns had agreed to two presidential debates and one vice presidential debate. Trump’s team, on the other hand, said there was an additional Fox News debate and two vice presidential debates. As of right now, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether there will be another debate at all and if J.D. Vance will decide that he doesn’t want to debate Tim Walz on October 1.

Trump complained and hedged about whether he’d actually show up to Tuesday’s debate, so it’s not surprising for him to cast doubt on debating again, especially considering how badly it went for him. The former president and convicted felon has not been taking it well, lashing out at Fox News and threatening Taylor Swift after the pop star endorsed Harris following the debate Tuesday night. If he looks at the stock price for his media company, he’d probably get even more upset.

