Sounds Like J.D. Vance’s V.P. Debate Prep Is Going as Well as Expected

“I think J.D. Vance is going to concentrate on the issues that Americans care about the most,” Emmer replied.

“Rather than getting into some high school debate, I think he’s going to be talking to the American people about what Donald Trump did in his first term with the economy, and the border, and safety and security around the world, what Harris and Biden have broken in the last four years, and how he and Trump are going to fix it,” Emmer said.

It doesn't sound like Tom Emmer's prepping of JD Vance for tonight's debate went very well. What even is he talking about here? pic.twitter.com/2Zb1HJa2nn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2024

Here, Emmer perfectly demonstrated what is likely to be Vance’s strategy: to completely ignore the questions and instead deliver a dry stump speech.