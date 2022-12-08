Freedom-Loving Conservatives Are Mad that Brittney Griner Is No Longer in Russian Jail

Full List of 169 Republicans Who Voted Against Protecting Same-Sex Marriage
The Respect for Marriage Act seeks to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. 169 Republicans voted against.
Here are the representatives who voted Thursday against the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial marriage. All 169 are Republicans.
- Robert Aderholt
- Rick Allen
- Mark Amodei
- Jodey Arrington
- Brian Babin
- Jim Baird
- Troy Balderson
- Jim Banks
- Andy Barr
- Cliff Bentz
- Jack Berman
- Stephanie Bice
- Andy Biggs
- Gus Bilirakis
- Dan Bishop
- Lauren Boebert
- Mike Bost
- Mo Brooks
- Vern Buchanan
- Ken Buck
- Larry Bucshon
- Ted Budd
- Tim Burchett
- Michael Burgess
- Jerry Carl
- Buddy Carter
- John Carter
- Madison Cawthorn
- Stave Chabot
- Ben Cline
- Michael Cloud
- Andrew Clyde
- Tom Cole
- James Comer
- Connie Conway
- Rick Crawford
- Dan Crenshaw
- Warren Davidson
- Scott DesJarlais
- Mario Diaz-Balart
- Byron Donalds
- Jeff Duncan
- Neal Dunn
- Jake Ellzey
- Ron Estes
- Pat Fallon
- Randy Feenstra
- Drew Ferguson
- Brad Finstad
- Michelle Fischbach
- Scott Fitzgerald
- Chuck Fleischmann
- Mike Flood
- Mayra Flores
- Virginia Foxx
- Scott Franklin
- Russ Fulcher
- Matt Gaetz
- Bob Gibbs
- Louie Gohmert
- Bob Good
- Lance Gooden
- Paul Gosar
- Kay Granger
- Garret Graves
- Sam Graves
- Mark Green
- Marjorie Taylor Greene
- Morgan Griffith
- Glenn Grothman
- Michael Guest
- Brett Guthrie
- Andy Harris
- Diana Harshbarger
- Vicky Hartzler
- Kevin Hern
- Yvette Herrell
- Jody Hice
- Clay Higgins
- French Hill
- Richard Hudson
- Bill Huizenga
- Ronny Jackson
- Bill Johnson
- Dusty Johnson
- Mike Johnson
- Jim Jordan
- David Joyce
- Fred Keller
- Mike Kelly
- Trent Kelly
- Young Kim
- David Kustoff
- Darin LaHood
- Doug LaMalfa
- Doug Lamborn
- Bob Latta
- Jake LaTurner
- Debbie Lesko
- Julia Letlow
- Billy Long
- Barry Loudermilk
- Frank Lucas
- Blaine Luetkemeyer
- Tracey Mann
- Thomas Massie
- Brian Mast
- Kevin McCarthy
- Michael McCaul
- Lisa McClain
- Tom McClintock
- Patrick McHenry
- David McKinley
- Cathy McMorris Rodgers
- Dan Meuser
- Carol Miller
- Mary Miller
- John Moolenaar
- Alex Mooney
- Barry Moore
- Markwayne Mullin
- Greg Murphy
- Troy Nehls
- Ralph Norman
- Steven Palazzo
- Gary Palmer
- Greg Pence
- Scott Perry
- August Pfluger
- Bill Posey
- Guy Reschenthaler
- Hal Rogers
- Mike Rogers
- John Rose
- Matt Rosendale
- David Rouzer
- Chip Roy
- John Rutherford
- Maria Salazar
- Steve Scalise
- David Schweikert
- Austin Scott
- Joe Sempolinski
- Pete Sessions
- Adrian Smith
- Chris Smith
- Jason Smith
- Lloyd Smucker
- Victoria Sparts
- Pete Stauber
- Michelle Steel
- Greg Steube
- Van Taylor
- Claudia Tenney
- Glenn Thompson
- Tom Tiffany
- William Timmons
- Jefferson Van Drew
- Beth Van Duyne
- Tim Walberg
- Randy Weber
- Daniel Webster
- Brad Wenstrup
- Bruce Westerman
- Roger Williams
- Joe Wilson
- Rob Wittman
- Steve Womack
- Rudy Yakym