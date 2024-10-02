Trump Jr. Gets Brutal Reminder About Hitler Comparisons on Live TV

“The media has radicalized the people that are trying to kill my father. I’ve had to deal with that twice now in the last two months,” said Trump’s eldest son. “That didn’t just magically happen, that’s not him. The media created the fake Russia scenario,” he continued, winding up to place the blame of political violence squarely on Democrats and journalists.

“You can’t blame the media for those threats,” Collins replied. “There’s been no evidence that that’s what drove those—”

“When someone calls and allows people to have a platform to call someone literally Hitler every day for nine years, it creates it,” Trump interjected. “Whether you want to believe it or not, that’s a fact.” What he didn’t realize, however, is that he set the journalist up for a scathing correction.