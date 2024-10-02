Trump Jr. Gets Brutal Reminder About Hitler Comparisons on Live TV
Donald Trump Jr. slammed the media for their coverage of his father—before receiving an embarrassing fact-check on Donald Trump’s own running mate.
There was another incredible fact-check during debate night on Tuesday that came only after the stage lights turned off.
In the spin room, Donald Trump Jr. spoke with CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins, using the opportunity to complain about what he sees as the demonization of his father by the media.
“The media has radicalized the people that are trying to kill my father. I’ve had to deal with that twice now in the last two months,” said Trump’s eldest son. “That didn’t just magically happen, that’s not him. The media created the fake Russia scenario,” he continued, winding up to place the blame of political violence squarely on Democrats and journalists.
“You can’t blame the media for those threats,” Collins replied. “There’s been no evidence that that’s what drove those—”
“When someone calls and allows people to have a platform to call someone literally Hitler every day for nine years, it creates it,” Trump interjected. “Whether you want to believe it or not, that’s a fact.” What he didn’t realize, however, is that he set the journalist up for a scathing correction.
“But as you know, J.D. Vance once likened your dad to Hitler as well. He questioned if he was America’s Hitler,” Collins reminded him.
One wonders how Don Jr. could even forget this, considering that Vance himself was asked about his disparaging comments about Trump, including the Hitler comparison, on the debate stage just an hour before.
In his response, Vance similarly blamed the media for misleading him about the former president. “I believed some of the media stories that turned out to be dishonest fabrications of his record,” said Vance, using the typical MAGA scapegoat to explain away his long list of previous critiques.