J.D. Vance Freaks Out Over the Slightest Pushback in V.P. Debate

CNBC: JD Vance is coming in with some of the worst polling numbers



TOM EMMER: I think the polling you're talking about is because people haven't been introduced to Tim Walz



CNBC: These are JD Vance's numbers pic.twitter.com/T2UZxGI1fn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2024

It’s pretty clear that Emmer had to deflect the question because he had no good response to why Vance is polling lower than any other vice presidential candidate of the twenty-first century, even lower than Sarah Palin. As of Tuesday afternoon, 40 percent of Americans view Walz favorably compared to 34.8 percent for Vance, according to 538.



Vance has hurt his own standing thanks to his comments about childless adults, and women in particular, saying that they should not hold positions of power and calling leaders of the Democratic Party “childless cat ladies.” He has made disturbing comments disparaging immigrants and egged on a debunked racist conspiracy that Haitian immigrants are capturing and eating pets even after knowing he had no proof.



Meanwhile, Walz has been receiving positive attention even before Kamala Harris chose him as her running mate. His background as a military veteran and high school football coach, as well as his down-to-earth manner, have endeared him to the Democratic base. And unlike Vance, Walz knows how to order donuts like a normal person. At Tuesday night’s debate, Vance will have a tall order to make himself appear more likable and less weird.

