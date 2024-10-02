J.D. Vance Freaks Out Over the Slightest Pushback in V.P. Debate
J.D. Vance grew agitated after a mild fact-check on his comments about immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.
J.D. Vance flew off the handle during the vice presidential debate Tuesday night after one of the moderators tried to fact-check him about his favorite topic, the Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.
While responding to Vance’s justification of mass deportations, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz highlighted Vance’s role in spreading lies about Haitian immigrants in Springfield. Walz said that Vance’s rhetoric had “vilified a large number of people who were here legally in the community of Springfield.”
“When it becomes a talking point like this, we dehumanize and villainize other human beings,” Walz said.
CBS moderator Margaret Brennan interjected, saying, “Just to clarify for our viewers, Springfield, Ohio does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status. Temporary protected status.”
Vance immediately started blubbering, as moderator Norah O’Donnell attempted to pivot to the next question.
“I think it’s important because, the debate—Margaret. Th-the rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact-check me, and since you’re fact-checking me, I think it’s important to say what’s actually going on,” Vance said.
He then launched into an explanation of the CBP One app, which serves as a portal for immigrants to access U.S. Customs and Border Patrol services. Donald Trump has previously claimed that Kamala Harris had implemented an app that allows a “virtually unlimited” number of migrants to enter the U.S.
Vance claimed that undocumented immigrants could be granted asylum “at the wave of a Kamala-Harris-open-border wand.”
“Thank you, Senator, for describing the legal process, but we have so much to get to, Senator,” O’Donnell said.
“Those laws have been on the books since 1990,” Walz said, referring to the laws that grant immigrants temporary protected status.
“The CBP One app has not been on the books—” Vance said, before his mic was cut off.