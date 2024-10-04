Trump Is in Panic Mode—and Threatening Kamala Harris Over Project 2025

“Lyin’ Kamala has been informed, legally, that I have, and had, nothing to do with it, NEVER READ IT, NEVER SAW IT, but her ads continue, full blast,” he continued, seemingly threatening legal action against Harris.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, and at least two dozen Trump allies created Project 2025 as an in-depth Christian nationalist policy roadmap for a second Trump presidency. A recent 30-second ad spot from the Harris campaign promises that “Trump’s Project 2025 agenda will give him unchecked political power with no guardrails.”

While Trump has insisted he has nothing to do with Project 2025—and the federal abortion ban it advocates—the plan’s architects have said exactly the opposite.

