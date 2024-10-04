Trump Is in Panic Mode—and Threatening Kamala Harris Over Project 2025
Donald Trump knows Project 2025 is hurting him, and he’s going after Kamala Harris to stop reminding America about it.
Donald Trump is losing it over Kamala Harris’s latest batch of campaign ads touting the Republican nominee’s links to Project 2025.
“Lyin’ Kamal Harris, who refuses to do interviews or press conferences because she has no idea how to answer the questions, and is now losing in the polls, continues to make a thing called Project 2025 the central theme of her campaign, advertising and all,” Trump ranted in a post on Truth Social Friday.
“Lyin’ Kamala has been informed, legally, that I have, and had, nothing to do with it, NEVER READ IT, NEVER SAW IT, but her ads continue, full blast,” he continued, seemingly threatening legal action against Harris.
The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, and at least two dozen Trump allies created Project 2025 as an in-depth Christian nationalist policy roadmap for a second Trump presidency. A recent 30-second ad spot from the Harris campaign promises that “Trump’s Project 2025 agenda will give him unchecked political power with no guardrails.”
While Trump has insisted he has nothing to do with Project 2025—and the federal abortion ban it advocates—the plan’s architects have said exactly the opposite.
Paul Dans, the former director of Project 2025, once boasted about having “great relationships” with Trump and other Republicans, and has spoken with members of Trump’s campaign staff several times at Mar-a-Lago. Dans explained that Project 2025 focused on a presidential transition team, adding, “So ultimately, yes. I think, you know, President Trump’s very bought in with this.”
Dans also called Project 2025 an “instruction manual” for a second Trump presidency, and said that while the plan was not formally linked to Trump’s campaign, when it came to policy ideas “you’ll see one-to-one mirroring.”
Trump has even lifted some of his particularly authoritarian policy ideas straight from its pages, including a plot to dismantle the Department of Education.
Still, Trump has continued to try and distance himself from the far-right playbook—even though it was designed just for him. “When you see them talking about Project 2025, remember, Kamala is lying,” Trump wrote Friday.