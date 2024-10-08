Florida Republican Called Out for Hypocrisy Over Hurricane Response

During his speech, Trump suggested that the people killed in the conflict—which has so far claimed nearly 42,000 Palestinian lives as well as 1,200 Israelis, the majority of whom died during the initial Hamas attack—would be able to say they sacrificed their lives for “something very special.” He then oddly danced across the stage.

“We will have achieved the dream of some generations,” Trump said. “We are going to make this. We are going to turn this. And you can never say a total positive because all of those people that have died, but we’re going to turn this into something where they can be proud of what’s happened. They can say, ‘We sacrificed our lives for something very special.’”

Trump then walked off stage while double punching his fists into the air to “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People—one of dozens of music groups who have sued the former president for the unauthorized use of their music.