MTG Takes Break From Hurricane Lies to Spread Another Dumb Conspiracy
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was slammed after a dangerous “Make America Healthy Again” post.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took a break from spreading lies about Hurricane Helene to dip her toe into a new conspiracy theory.
“Raw Milk does a body good,” wrote the Georgia representative on X Sunday afternoon, posting a photo of a large glass of milk. “Make America Healthy Again!”
The far right has long touted its devotion to only drinking unpasteurized milk, which skips the process of killing off harmful bacteria and does not in fact do a body good.
As Melody Schreiber reported for The New Republic in July, drinking unpasteurized milk can put the consumer at unnecessary risk for H5N1, or the bird flu, as well as other bacteria like E. coli, salmonella, and listeria. In states where it is legal to sell raw milk, there were 3.2 times more outbreaks of illness linked to the milk over a span of 20 years.
Dairy was a hot topic this weekend for Republicans, who only seem to be getting weirder, as Trump invited a QAnon conspiracy theorist to speak at his Butler, Pennsylvania, rally alongside Elon Musk on Saturday.
“We will protect your raw milk,” said Scott Presler of Gays for Trump, in attempt to court the Amish vote in the swing state.
In recent years, the deregulation of the dairy industry and shift away from pasteurization has turned into a new culture war for the right. How long until Trump tells his followers to drink it, like he told them to drink bleach?