Trump Quietly Sent Putin Covid Tests in 2020, Shocking New Book Says
A new book by the journalist Bob Woodward reveals how Donald Trump helped prioritize the Russian leader’s health in the early days of Covid-19.
During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and amid a shortage of working Covid tests, Donald Trump secretly sent some tests to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The revelation comes from an upcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward, War, which is scheduled to be released October 15. Putin accepted the tests but worked to keep the gift secret out of concern for backlash against Trump. He told Trump not to reveal that he sent any tests to Moscow, according to Woodward’s book.
“I don’t want you to tell anybody because people will get mad at you, not me,” Putin reportedly told Trump.
The Russian autocrat may have had a point as, at the time, states around the country were having trouble getting supplies to fight the virus, and Trump was treating the virus as more of a public relations concern. Trump told governors in the pandemic’s early months that they would have to buy their own supplies rather than rely on the federal government, saying that the White House was not a “shipping clerk” for vital resources.
At the same time, though, the federal government was outbidding states. For example, Massachusetts’s governor at the time, Charlie Baker, told Trump his state was outbid three times by the federal government for critical supplies. Now Woodward’s reports show that not only was Trump unwilling to procure testing supplies to help state governments, he was secretly sending them to Putin for his personal use.
Putin and Trump have remained in contact even after Trump left the White House, according to Woodward. The two may have spoken as many as seven times since 2021, and in one instance earlier this year, Trump sent an aide away from his office at his Mar-a-Lago estate so he could speak on the phone privately with Putin.
Their close relationship is apparent in what Trump publicly says about Russia and its autocratic leader. The former president said at a press conference last month that Ukraine should surrender to Russia and make things “much better,” basically saying his plan should he return to the White House is to give Putin whatever he wants. To wit, he’s also said he wants to “use sanctions as little as possible” against countries like Russia, Iran, and China.
Woodward is heavily critical of Trump in the book, comparing him unfavorably to Richard Nixon, the president at the center of the Watergate scandal that was exposed five decades ago by Woodward and his Washington Post colleague Carl Bernstein.
“Trump was the most reckless and impulsive president in American history and is demonstrating the very same character as a presidential candidate in 2024,” Woodward writes.