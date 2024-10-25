Sketchy Pro-Trump Group Emerges at Last Minute to Skirt Campaign Rules
Donald Trump just got a big boost from a shady new super PAC.
A shady new super PAC named for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg just spent nearly $20 million on efforts to help Donald Trump appear more moderate on abortion, but the group won’t reveal where its money comes from until after the election.
The pro-Trump RBG PAC (a massive insult to the late justice, who hated Trump) is attempting to use the liberal justice’s legacy to try and boost Trump ahead of the election. Its website even features photos of Ginsberg and the former president, captioned “Great Minds Think Alike.”
Two advertisements produced by the RBG PAC emphasized Trump’s statements claiming that he would not support a federal abortion ban.
The PAC revealed Friday that it had spent $19,976,000 on digital media, text messages, and printing or postage, according to a disclosure to the Federal Elections Commission. The majority of that cash, a whopping $17.3 million, was spent on digital media.
It’s unclear who exactly is funding RBG PAC. The group registered on October 16, which was the last day of the final filing period before Election Day, according to The New York Times. Any group active at that time would have had to disclose its donors and vendors, but RBG PAC’s contributors still remain a mystery.
Every cent was paid to a company called Western Creative Group LLC, a Wyoming-based company with no digital footprint. Political reporter Roger Sollenberger noted in a post on X that the company had “never been paid by a federal committee before; principals hidden behind a corporate agent; no online footprint whatsoever.”
Forms for the PAC’s expenditures were signed by May Mailman, one of Trump’s former legal advisers. While in the White House, Mailman worked in the chief of staff’s office and the staff secretary’s office.
After her turn in the Trump administration, Mailman served as the vice president of Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections, a Republican-led nonprofit organization that challenges what it views as violations to election law. She’s currently the director of the Independent Women’s Law Center.
During an appearance on CNN earlier this week, Mailman defended Elon Musk’s scheme to randomly give out $1 million to registered voters who sign his “constitutional petition,” a scheme that earned him a warning from the DOJ. Mailman said Musk’s stunt was just to get “attention” and that “creativity is warranted in elections.”
“So, Kamala Harris has raised $1 billion in three months. I mean, this is record-breaking and Trump’s money just isn’t there. And so I do think actually, there is something to super PACs using their money smarter and not just flooding the airwaves,” Mailman said.
Perhaps now, the former Trump adviser is putting her words into action and organizing a flood of attention in the 11th hour of Trump’s presidential race.