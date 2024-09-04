Lindsey Graham Is Begging Trump to Shut up About Harris

“Every day that the candidates trade insults is a good day for her because it’s one less day that she has to defend the failures of the Biden-Harris administration,” Graham wrote. “Far more worthwhile for Mr. Trump is his record of success.The road to the White House runs through a vigorous policy debate, not an exchange of barbs.”

He then laid out his own arguments he would use in a debate, holding up praise for Trump’s policies next to Graham’s own dull characterization of Harris’s.

Graham spent a significant portion of his word count bashing Harris, using a pared down version of the Trump campaign’s talking points such as blaming her administration’s federal spending for booming inflation, although it’s not entirely clear that those two things are connected.