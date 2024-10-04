Trump’s Truth Social, Already in Shambles, Loses Its Top Execs

The report is just another sign that one of Trump’s financial assets may not last for much longer. One of the largest shareholders of the shaky company offloaded its stock as soon as insider-trading restrictions were lifted last month, dumping 11 million shares worth somewhere between $128 million and $170 million. Trump Media fell dramatically in the days following lock-up expiration, with shares spiraling to a fraction of their value at the company’s initial public offering in March.



Donald Trump—who owns roughly 57 percent of the company, with 115 million shares—has insisted he has no intention of selling off his stock, though doing so could be a quick and easy profit for the legally hamstrung Republican presidential nominee. Choosing to do so, however, would devastate investors’ confidence in the Trump-led company and could spell the end for Truth Social.

Trump Media has been criticized as another iteration of a long line of grifts this year as the former president has fought off numerous legal charges that have added up to half a billion dollars in expenses and debt. Other Trumpian hustles included launching a remarkably ugly sneaker, an equally hideous line of watches, and NFT trading cards of himself dressed in superhero costumes and astronaut suits. He also made some quick cash on a limited edition, $60 God Bless the USA Bible co-promoted by “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood, and stamped his name on a new cryptocurrency platform headed by his two sons, Eric and Don Jr., that even Trump’s allies have criticized as a “huge mistake.”