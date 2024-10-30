Trump Brags About Wrecking the One Group Holding Him Accountable
Donald Trump blasted journalists during a rally as the crowd cheered wildly.
Trust in Democratic institutions is at an all-time low, and at least one man is celebrating the downfall.
According to a Gallup poll published earlier this month, public trust in the executive office and the legislative branches of government is practically abysmal, with just 40 and 34 percent of Americans, respectively, believing that the institutions are trustworthy.
But somehow, the news media got even more demerits, with confidence in the information apparatus hitting its lowest point on record this year. Just 31 percent of Americans have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of faith in the industry’s ability to report news “fully, accurately and fairly.”
On Tuesday, Donald Trump celebrated his role in creating that sentiment, bragging to a crowd in Allentown, Pennsylvania, that it was, largely, thanks to him.
“That is a lot of fake news. When they lose their final ounce of credibility, they’ll probably turn good again, because they’re losing so much credibility,” Trump said.
“You know when I first started running, their approval rating—the very, very beginning, before, maybe, I even started—it was like 92 percent favorable rating. You know what it is now? Twelve percent,” he continued. “I drove it down!”
“I drove it down, numbers. I’m very proud of it. I’ve exposed them as being fake,” he added.
And while his exact numbers may be wrong, Trump’s sentiment is, actually, correct. America’s trust in the media disintegrated in 2016 during his first run for the White House, when Trump routinely platformed the notion that then–Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was receiving more positive media coverage than he was. He also leveraged attacks on the media to undermine the industry’s coverage of his myriad scandals, including his criminal trials.
That year, confidence in news dropped by eight percentage points—the most in a single year since the metric was first recorded—and for the first time in U.S. history sank below 40 percent. It was dragged down, predominantly, by Republican respondents, whose faith in the media plummeted from 32 percent in 2015 to just 14 percent in 2016, while surveyed Democrats and registered independents reported relatively minor dents in their confidence.
Gallup began asking the question in 1972 and has seen the nation’s trust in the news media slowly drift down since it reached an all-time high of 72 percent in 1976, when investigative pieces on Watergate and the Vietnam War rocked the nation.
This year has shown the disheartening effects of that loss of trust: Newspapers and stations alike have laid off thousands of journalists, with dozens of major outlets downsizing or outright folding as the business side of the industry struggles to keep up with the market, the changing technological landscape (i.e., artificial intelligence), and rapidly changing leadership.