Trump Brags About Wrecking the One Group Holding Him Accountable

Meta has not only looked the other way but even used its own technology to auto-generate these groups for militias. Though some chapters of American Patriots Three Percent (AP3) on the platform have been moderated or banned, in May, Facebook automatically created a page for an Arizona chapter of AP3. In June, it did the same for an AP3 “training range” in New Mexico. On the site, Facebook’s explainer reads: “This unofficial page was created because people on Facebook have shown interest in this place or business. It’s not affiliated with or endorsed by anyone associated with AP3 Training Range.”

“Nearly four years after the January 6 attack on the capitol, Facebook remains a significant recruiting and organizing tool for militias like the AP3, despite creating policies that ban them,” Katie Paul, the director of the Tech Transparency Project, told WIRED.

This isn’t the first time that Meta has been caught auto-generating pages for terrorist or white supremacist groups. In 2020, a whistleblower alerted the Securities and Exchange Commission to the issue.