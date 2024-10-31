MAGA Men Are Freaking Out Over Their Wives Secretly Voting for Harris

In Michigan, paid canvassers hired by America PAC were mistreated and deceived as part of the Republicans’ get out the vote efforts. The workers were given unrealistically high expectations under poor working conditions, and when they didn’t meet goals, they were threatened financially.

Musk’s PAC contracted with Blitz Canvassing to knock doors in swing states such as Michigan, and it has been a total disaster. Mostly Black employees were shuttled around in a U-Haul van with no seating or seatbelts. “We were all told our transportation would be handled and we’d be in rental cars. It turned out to be U-Haul vans, and I felt embarrassed and played,” said one worker, speaking anonymously.

One paid canvasser even alleges that they had no idea they would be canvassing to elect Trump or for Musk’s campaign apparatus. “After I signed over an NDA, is when I found out we are for Republicans and with Trump,” said the anonymous employee, who said they only heard Musk’s name later in passing.