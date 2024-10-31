MAGA Men Are Freaking Out Over Their Wives Secretly Voting for Harris
Fox News’s Jesse Watters is the latest to have a full-blown meltdown over the possibility of his wife voting for Kamala Harris.
MAGA is seething at the possibility of their wives voting for Vice President Kamala Harris.
This narrative took off after Liz Cheney urged women to “vote your conscience,” even if it meant keeping their vote for Harris a “secret” from their Trump-supporting husbands.
Over the last couple of months, there have been growing reports of grassroots campaigns reminding women that no one has to know how they voted. Post-it notes have been left in women’s bathrooms reading, “Woman to woman, your vote is private.” And a new pro-Harris ad from Vote Common Good this week featuring a voiceover from Julia Roberts shows two women at the polls sharing an understanding gaze as they cast their ballots for Harris while their pro-Trump husbands cluelessly egg them on.
This development has deeply disturbed MAGA husbands everywhere.
Perhaps no one better portrayed the MAGA meltdown than Fox News anchor Jesse Waters on Wednesday evening.
“If I found out [my wife] Emma was going into the voting booth and pulling the lever for Harris, that’s the same thing as an affair,” yelled Watters, who cheated on his first wife with Emma, then his 25-year-old employee. “That violates the sanctity of our marriage. What else is she keeping from me? What else has she been lying about?
“It’s over, Emma! That would be D-Day.”
“It is so repulsive. It is so disastrous. It is the embodiment of the downfall of the American family,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk said on the Megyn Kelly Show after seeing the Roberts ad. “I think it’s so gross. I think it’s just so nauseating.”
Conservative content creator Mike Cernovich struck a similar chord. “Unless this changes, Kamala Harris takes PA and it’s over.” It seems that the men of MAGA feel as entitled to their wives’ votes as they do their reproductive rights.